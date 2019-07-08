The Labour MPs not seeking reselection ahead of the next election

Below is a list of Labour MPs who have announced that they will not be seeking reselection as a Labour candidate ahead of the next general election. Two of the five Labour MPs who voted in favour of Theresa May’s Brexit deal are stepping down, and four of the total seven MPs not wanting to stand again are pro-Brexit.
- Jim Fitzpatrick, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Tweeted on Tuesday 25th June. He was first elected as MP for Poplar and Canning Town in 1997. Campaigned for Remain in 2016. Voted for May’s deal in March, although he represents a majority Remain seat.
- Ronnie Campbell, MP for Blyth Valley. Reported by the Chronicle on Wednesday 26th June. First elected in 1987. A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, having nominated him in 2015. Pro-Brexit; campaigned for Leave in 2016. Abstained on the third meaningful vote and voted for no deal in March.
- Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley. Tweeted on Wednesday 3rd July. Campaigned for Remain in 2016. Represents a majority Leave seat. Voted for May’s deal three times.
- Kate Hoey, MP for Vauxhall. Tweeted on Monday 8th July. She was first elected in 1989. Pro-Brexit; campaigned for Leave in 2016. Represents a majority Remain seat. Voted against May’s deal every time, as she supports no deal.
- Stephen Twigg, MP for Liverpool West Derby. Tweeted on Monday 8th July. He was MP for Enfield Southgate from 1997 to 2005, then was elected in Liverpool in 2005. He wants to “take on something new”.
- Stephen Pound, MP for Ealing North. Tweeted by Ealing Labour on Monday 8th July. First elected in 1997. Currently a frontbencher (shadow minister for Northern Ireland).
- Geoffrey Robinson, MP for Coventry North West. Tweeted on Monday 8th July. First elected in 1976. Standing down “sadly due to ill health”.
More from LabourList
This government has put banks in charge of tackling economic crime
MPs vote to extend same-sex marriage and abortion laws to Northern Ireland
How Chris Williamson’s case was referred to a fresh NEC panel