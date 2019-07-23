WATCH: unionstogether relaunch as Labour🌹Unions

On Monday, unionstogether (also known as the national trade union and Labour Party liaison organisation, or TULO) relaunched as Labour🌹Unions with a video narrated by Durham MP and rising star Laura Pidcock.

The aim of Labour🌹Unions – comprised of the 12 trade unions affiliated to the Labour Party – is to “promote, facilitate and strengthen the relationship between the Labour Party and the trade union movement at every level”.

Mick Whelan, chair of Labour Unions and ASLEF general secretary, emailed trade union activists on Tuesday morning. He wrote: “We face so many challenges – a hugely unequal society, poverty pay, insecure work, struggling public services, unaffordable housing, the climate crisis and a radically and rapidly changing world of work. It is only by working together, through the collective power of trade unions and the Labour Party, that we can meet them.

The 12 unions are ASLEF, BFAWU, Community, CWU, FBU, GMB, MU, NUM, TSSA, UNISON, Unite and USDAW.