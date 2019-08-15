WATCH: Swinson rejection of Corbyn’s offer “childish”, says Rayner

Jo Swinson’s rejection of the no deal prevention plan put forward by Jeremy Corbyn is “childish”, Angela Rayner has told ITV News.

“Jo Swinson does not get to chose who the leader of the Labour Party is. Our leader is Jeremy Corbyn, and she should respect the leader of the Labour Party and his title as the official opposition,” the Shadow Education Secretary said.

“He’s elected democratically to do that. He’s got the support of his MPs and we are the biggest opposition party. She should work with Jeremy Corbyn.

“This is party political game-scoring,” she added. “It’s quite childish, to be honest… She needs to reconsider that.”

In a letter to opposition MPs on Wednesday, the Labour leader said they could prevent no deal by allowing him to form a time-limited government, extend Article 50 and call a general election.

But, in response, new Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson commented: “Jeremy Corbyn is not the person who is going to be able to build an even temporary majority in the House of Commons for this task – I would expect there are people in his own party and indeed the necessary Conservative backbenchers who would be unwilling to support him. It is a nonsense.”