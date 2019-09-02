148 Labour MPs send letter to PM demanding prorogation reversal

148 Labour MPs have sent a letter to the Prime Minister today demanding a reversal of his decision to prorogue, or suspend, parliament from next week until mid-October.

“Now is not the time to curtail the sitting of parliament, but to increase it,” the MPs have told Boris Johnson. They concluded their letter: “We urge you to reverse the prorogation immediately.”

Signatories to the letter include Labour MPs who oppose another EU referendum and want to see the 2016 result implemented, such as Justin Madders, Gloria de Piero and Lisa Nandy.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, commented: “With just weeks to go before we potentially crash out of the EU without a deal, there are massively important issues that we desperately need to call ministers to account over, but are being denied the opportunity to do so by a government too scared by the reality of no deal.”

Kate Osamor, a member of the Love Socialism group of MPs, said: “My constituents are deeply worried about the government’s actions. This is a problem borne of Brexit, but it has gone way beyond Brexit. The prorogation of parliament is an abuse of our democracy to deliver an exit from the EU that would be catastrophic for working people in constituencies like mine. It cannot be allowed to go ahead.”

Below is the full text of the letter.

Dear Boris Johnson,

We, the undersigned, do not agree with the proroguing of parliament as the possibility of leaving the EU with no deal increases and our national crisis deepens.

We will fight this within parliament, and like the people who are protesting across the country, we will work together to defend our hard-won democracy to the last.

Every day parliament is sitting over the coming weeks must be dedicated to finding a way forward for our country on Brexit and to scrutinise your wider policy claims and announcements including the spending of billions of pounds of taxpayers money on no deal instead of our public services, NHS and police.

Now is not the time to curtail the sitting of parliament, but to increase it.

There is a grave danger that the executive is seeking to undermine the sovereign body of parliament for political gain, risking unprecedented constitutional upheaval.

We urge you to reverse the prorogation immediately.

Yours,

Alex Sobel

Clive Lewis

Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Lyn Brown

Justin Madders

David Hanson

Jack Dromey

Stephen Doughty

Chi Onwurah

Ruth George

Preet Gill

Anneliese Dodds

Ruth Jones

Jo Stevens

Paul Williams

Kate Green

Rushanara Ali

Rosie Duffield

Mike Amesbury

Susan Elan Jones

Anna Turley

Alan Whitehead

Hilary Benn

Tan Dhesi

Daniel Zeichner

Richard Burden

Madeleine Moon

Virendra Sharma

Bill Esterson

Owen Smith

Neil Coyle

Sharon Hodgson

Tonia Antionazzi

Matthew Pennycook

Catherine Mckinnell

Debbie Abrahams

Louise Haigh

Paula Sherriff

Martin Whitfield

Shabana Mahmood

Jeff Smith

Tulip Siddiq

Karen Buck

Ian Murray

Lilian Greenwood

Paul Farrelly

Mary Creagh

Chris Elmore

Anna Mcmorrin

James Frith

Chris Matheson

Bambos Charalambous

Matt Western

Andy Slaughter

Sandy Martin

Emma Hardy

Paul Sweeney

Gareth Thomas

Clive Efford

Chris Ruane

Rachael Maskell

Helen Hayes

Ruth Cadbury

Stephen Timms

Kate Hollern

Kerry McCarthy

Wes Streeting

Louise Ellman

Maria Eagle

Angela Eagle

Theresa Pearce

Mary Glindon

David Drew

Luke Pollard

Stephen Morgan

Rupa Huq

Steve Reed

Adrian Bailey

Darren Jones

Steve McCabe

Roberta Blackman Woods

Emma Reynolds

Vernon Coaker

Danielle Rowley

Lisa Forbes

Jess Phillips

Emma Dent Coad

Sarah Jones

Faisal Rashid

Helen Goodman

Ellie Reeves

Rachel Reeves

Barry Sheerman

Meg Hillier

Eleanor Smith

Peter Kyle

Jim Mcmahon

Kevin Brennan

Matt Rodda

Mohamed Yasin

Alex Cunningham

Stephen Kinnock

Ann Clwyd

Ian Lucas

Vicky Foxcroft

Liz Twist

Margaret Hodge

Afzal Khan

Melanie Onn

George Howarth

David Lammy

Rosena Allin-Khan

Ged Killen

Ben Bradshaw

Ali McGovern

Seema Mulhotra

Fabian Hamilton

Roger Godsiff

Lisa Nandy

Diana Johnson

Catherine West

Gloria De Piero

Toby Perkins

Janet Daby

Marsha De Cordova

Geraint Davies

Phil Wilson

Jonny Reynolds

Mike Hill

Hugh Gaffney

Julie Elliott

John Grogan

Karin Smyth

Tracy Brabin

Stella Creasy

Harriet Harman

Kate Osamor

Naz Shah

Lucy Powell

Ian Mearns

Liz Mcinnes

Holly Lynch

Mark Hendrick

Graham Jones

Yasmin Qureshi