Boris Johnson loses working majority as Tory MP crosses floor

Boris Johnson lost his working majority of one this afternoon, when Philip Lee dramatically crossed the floor while the Prime Minister delivered a Commons speech on the G7 summit.

Jeremy Corbyn commented that Johnson’s government had “no mandate, no morals and – as of today – no majority”.

Here you go: Tory MP Philip Lee literally crosses the floor, follows Lib Dem chief whip Alistair Carmichael and new MP Jane Dodds onto the LD benches, takes a seat next to party leader Jo Swinson pic.twitter.com/VbRPG3CTTB — Alex Partridge 🚡 (@alexpartridge87) September 3, 2019

Lee, who had been the Tory MP for Bracknell since 2010, has defected from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats ahead of crucial votes on blocking an October 31st no deal.

He commented: “I am dismayed at what the Conservative Party has become, the role that it has played in feeding division and populism, in squandering a hard-won reputation for sound stewardship, and the blinkered direction in which it has set our country.

“Those are not my values. I will not implicitly condone these things by being party to them.”

The MP will now be free to vote for the emergency debate motion tabled by Oliver Letwin – currently still a Tory MP – tonight and, if that is successful, for the legislation put forward by Hilary Benn tomorrow.