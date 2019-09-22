Brexit and Green New Deal clashes to be settled on conference floor

The compositing processes for both Brexit and Green New Deal motions have failed, as predicted by LabourList, and the policy clashes are to be settled between all delegates on the conference floor.

Conference as a whole will be able to vote on two motions: one that only supports a public vote, with no mention of how Labour would campaign in a fresh referendum; another that commits to campaigning for a public vote and Remain in that referendum.

Remain activists are “gearing up for a tight vote”, as they are hopeful that the trade unions could be divided. The anti-Brexit campaigners would need to convince a sizeable union to defect from the ‘TULO 2’ position that allows the party to avoid deciding its referendum position now.

Michael Chessum, national organiser of campaign group Another Europe is Possible, commented: “90% of motions to this conference are anti -Brexit, reflecting a membership which is overwhelmingly pro-Remain. We are taking a Remain position to conference floor tomorrow, where we are expecting a close vote. Using union bloc votes to defeat the overwhelming majority of members may well not work, and would look awful.

“There will be an attempt to turn this into a loyalty test. But those proposing these motions are by and large people, like me, who have spent years fighting for the left inside Labour and backing Corbyn. We want a radical Labour government, and Corbyn in Number 10. The best way of getting there is with clarity on Brexit and a clear message to our members and voters that we are on their side.”

Chessum reported at the start of the Brexit composite meeting that Jon Trickett – who is thought to be sympathetic to the ‘TULO 2’ route – had been added to the ‘top table’, joining the more pro-Remain Keir Starmer.

The Green New Deal compositing process started on Saturday evening in a meeting that lasted five and a half hours, and continued on Sunday evening for a further four hours – making it possibly the longest ever compositing process.

The motions under the ‘GND’ subject grouping will now be split into two: one, put forward by Labour for a Green New Deal campaign, advocates a 2030 net-zero carbon target; and another, without an explicit deadline, backed by a number of CLPs, GMB union, which represents energy workers, Labour affiliate SERA, and the Association of Labour Councillors.

Lauren Townsend, a spokesperson for Labour for a GND, said: “We’re over the moon that a radical Green New Deal with a 2030 decarbonisation target is going to conference floor. We now have a huge opportunity to unite our movement behind worker and climate justice. Roll on the vote on Tuesday.”

Below is the full text of the draft composite on Brexit for Labour conference 2019 that is supported by Another Europe is Possible, Labour for a Socialist Europe, Open Labour, Labour for a Public Vote and Remain Labour.

The real division in society is not between those who voted Leave and Remain, but between the many and the few. Brexit is poisoning politics and stopping us from addressing the issues that matter to people. We need a general election to deliver a radical Labour government.

The Conservative Party is determined to rip the UK out of the EU on October 31, deal or no deal. Their agenda is part of a right-wing nationalist exploitation of global economic and social crisis.

Investment in the UK has plummeted. Manufacturing orders are down to their lowest since the financial crisis a decade ago. The cost of living is already higher than in 2016. Public services are threatened. Working people are already paying the price for the Tories’ Brexit failure.

The Tories want to undermine our rights and living standards. They are desperate to create a low tax, low regulation, low rights economy which will benefit the richest 1%.

The Tories’ plans for Brexit threaten jobs, workers’ rights, migrants, the NHS, public services and the environment, and would make it harder for us to deliver a radical manifesto. If Britain leaves the EU, Brexit does not end. We face years more of negotiations and neoliberal trade deals.

All credible assessments show that the best deal we have is our current deal as a member of the EU.

If we were to leave, the so-called backstop is a vital insurance policy ensuring no hard border in Ireland unless and until the principles of the Good Friday Agreement are provided for in any future UK-EU relationship.

Conference applauds Jeremy Corbyn’s successful efforts to hold the Tories to account for their disastrous handling of Brexit and applauds Labour’s efforts to reach across the divide.

The only way to resolve Brexit and to move on and address the horrendous societal problems that we face, is through a confirmatory referendum with an option to remain in the EU against a credible leave option. Conference urges the PLP to propose or support any motion in Parliament for this.

Labour must reflect the overwhelming view of its members and votes, who want to stay in the EU. Labour will therefore campaign energetically for a public vote and to stay in the EU in that referendum.

Labour will show solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland and protect the Good Friday Agreement by opposing any Brexit deal and make campaigning to remain in EU manifesto commitment.

We support revoking Article 50 if necessary in an emergency to prevent No Deal.

In government, Labour will address the reasons people voted Leave. We will attack poverty, insecurity and inequality; rebuild communities with public investment and ownership; boost wages and union rights; and combat the climate crisis. We will defend free movement and extend migrants’ rights.

Labour will build cross-border alliances to transform Europe with socialist policies, starting with a Green New Deal, levelling up of wages and rights, and ending Fortress Europe. Labour will convene an international conference of left parties, unions and social movements to coordinate this struggle.