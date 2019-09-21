Dinah Mulholland selected as Welsh Labour candidate in Ceredigion

Dinah Mulholland, a town councillor in Lampeter, has been selected as Welsh Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Ceredigion.

Mulholland fought the last general election in 2017, increasing Labour’s share of the vote by 10.5%. Labour has not held the seat since 1970.

The constituency is currently served by Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake, who won the seat from the Liberal Democrats at the last election.

Mulholland, a single parent working in learning support at the University of Wales, describes herself as pro-Corbyn.

The news comes after Mark Drakeford expressed disappointment in the decision made by Labour’s national executive committee not to allow Welsh control over the parliamentary reselection process.

Welsh Labour’s proposed rule change, which was overruled, would have given control to the Welsh executive committee (WEC), which already oversees selection procedures.

Jeremy Corbyn has defended the NEC’s decision, saying that “reselection must be the same for the whole of the UK”.