Exclusive: Every motion sent to Labour conference 2019

LabourList has obtained the list of every motion sent by local parties and trade unions to Labour conference 2019.

From the campaign for a green new deal to lobbying the party on Brexit, the document contains every proposal submitted for debate at the summit starting in Brighton on Saturday.

The compilation, which is not typically released to the party membership, was drawn up by the constitutional arrangements committee (CAC) – the body that oversees logistical arrangement.

This year, conference will be able to debate 20 motions – twice the number as it has previously been allowed to consider.

The motion subject groupings, categorised by their appropriate policy commissions, are as follows…

Early Years, Education and Skills

LGBT + Inclusive Education for All

Schools

Economy, Business and Trade

Building Societies

Employment Rights

Foreign National Workers

Inclusive Ownership

Industrial Strategy

Insourcing

Public Services

Royal Mail

Tax reform

Well being budget

Working hours

Environment, Energy and Culture

Click Tax

Green New Deal

Renewable Energy

Health and Social Care

Mental Health

NHS

Social Care

Housing, Local Government and Transport

High Streets

Homelessness

Housing

Rural infrastructure

International

Armed Forces

Brexit

Ethical Foreign Policy

Kashmir

Yemen

Justice and Home Affairs

Access to Justice

Asylum

Drugs

Electoral Registration

Good Friday Agreement

Immigration

Immigration Detention

Probation Service

Proportional Representation

Registering abstentions

Sex Work

Youth Services

Work, Pensions and Equality

Equality for Trans and Non Binary people

Autism and Neurodiversity

Food Poverty

Mine Workers’ Pension Scheme

Pensioners’ Champions

Poverty

Social Security

Universal Basic Income

Women’s Pensions

Workplace deaths

