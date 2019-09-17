Exclusive: Every motion sent to Labour conference 2019

LabourList has obtained the list of every motion sent by local parties and trade unions to Labour conference 2019.
From the campaign for a green new deal to lobbying the party on Brexit, the document contains every proposal submitted for debate at the summit starting in Brighton on Saturday.
The compilation, which is not typically released to the party membership, was drawn up by the constitutional arrangements committee (CAC) – the body that oversees logistical arrangement.
This year, conference will be able to debate 20 motions – twice the number as it has previously been allowed to consider.
Click here to view the list of motions submitted to Labour conference 2019.
The motion subject groupings, categorised by their appropriate policy commissions, are as follows…
Early Years, Education and Skills
- LGBT + Inclusive Education for All
- Schools
Economy, Business and Trade
- Building Societies
- Employment Rights
- Foreign National Workers
- Inclusive Ownership
- Industrial Strategy
- Insourcing
- Public Services
- Royal Mail
- Tax reform
- Well being budget
- Working hours
Environment, Energy and Culture
- Click Tax
- Green New Deal
- Renewable Energy
Health and Social Care
- Mental Health
- NHS
- Social Care
Housing, Local Government and Transport
- High Streets
- Homelessness
- Housing
- Rural infrastructure
International
- Armed Forces
- Brexit
- Ethical Foreign Policy
- Kashmir
- Yemen
Justice and Home Affairs
- Access to Justice
- Asylum
- Drugs
- Electoral Registration
- Good Friday Agreement
- Immigration
- Immigration Detention
- Probation Service
- Proportional Representation
- Registering abstentions
- Sex Work
- Youth Services
Work, Pensions and Equality
- Equality for Trans and Non Binary people
- Autism and Neurodiversity
- Food Poverty
- Mine Workers’ Pension Scheme
- Pensioners’ Champions
- Poverty
- Social Security
- Universal Basic Income
- Women’s Pensions
- Workplace deaths
N/A
- Refer to NEC
