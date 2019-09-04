Kinnock amendment to Benn Bill passes possibly by mistake

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock’s amendment to the Benn Bill has passed unexpectedly after no division was called because no Conservative tellers for the ‘Noes’ presented themselves.

Its approval means the piece of legislation designed to block an October 31st no deal Brexit will also require the Prime Minister to state that the reason for requesting an extension from the EU is to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Under the Benn Bill, the Prime Minister would be compelled to request another Brexit delay until January 31st if he has not passed a deal or secured approval for no deal from parliament.

The ‘WAB’ was Theresa May’s final offer to MPs, which was never put to parliament for a vote but included some of the concessions that Labour had been seeking from the government – including a workers’ rights bill and parliamentary time for a vote on a confirmatory referendum.

Following the passing of the bill with Kinnock’s amendment, the MP for Aberavon said “Given that the House has now approved the bill as amended, could I press the government to publish the WAB which really does require the proper and robust discussion.”

It remains unclear whether the amendment passing without a division was a mistake or the government intentionally declined to put up tellers in order to ‘wreck’ the whole bill.

He did and we are very pleased. https://t.co/91xVDEFc2K — Emma Lewell-Buck MP (@EmmaLewellBuck) September 4, 2019

The amendment in the name of Stephen Kinnock didn’t have a vote as the Government didn’t provide tellers to count. This meant the amendment went through although the No Lobby was full. This wasn’t an accident you can be assured there’s some skullduggery going on — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) September 4, 2019

Channel 4’s Gary Gibbon says the government likely “pulled a fast one” and “torpedoed the bill”. However, the amendment may be “unpicked at a later stage”.

“It could mean, potentially, that the government has torpedoed the bill. But it might be that it can be unpicked at a later stage.”@GaryGibbonBlog tries to untangle an unexpected twist in the Commons. pic.twitter.com/fvOBVtfRj0 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 4, 2019

Further updates to follow…