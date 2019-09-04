Labour opens candidate selections in remaining vacant seats

Ahead of a likely early general election, Labour opened selections for parliamentary candidates in its remaining vacant seats today.

The announcement was made via an email from general secretary Jennie Formby, who informed party members that the applications will close at 5pm on Friday 6th September.

Below is the full text of Jennie Formby’s email to Labour members this evening.

Dear member,

With Boris Johnson’s disastrous government now without a mandate and a majority, we are very likely to find ourselves with a General Election over the next few weeks.

Since 2017 we have already selected candidates in over 100 of the most marginal seats, and we have been campaigning hard in the areas we need to win to put Jeremy into Downing Street.

We now need to make sure we have candidates everywhere and I wanted to let you know that applications for the remaining seats are now open, so we are ready to complete selections across the country should a General Election be called.

Applications are open now and will close at 5pm on Friday 6 September. You can find more information – including which seats currently have vacancies –here.

Best wishes,

Jennie Formby

Below is the full list of seats still looking for a Labour candidate.

East of England

Basildon & Billericay

Braintree

Brentwood & Ongar

Broadland

Broxbourne

Bury St Edmunds

Castle Point

Central Suffolk & North Ipswich

Clacton

Epping Forest

Great Yarmouth

Harwich & North Essex

Hemel Hempstead

Hertford & Stortford

Hertsmere

Hitchin & Harpenden

Huntingdon

Luton South

Maldon

Mid Bedfordshire

Mid Norfolk

North East Bedfordshire

North East Cambridgeshire

North East Hertfordshire

North Norfolk

North West Cambridgeshire

North West Norfolk

Rayleigh & Wickford

Saffron Walden

South Basildon & East Thurrock

South Cambridgeshire

South East Cambridgeshire

South Norfolk

South Suffolk

South West Bedfordshire

South West Hertfordshire

South West Norfolk

Southend West

St Albans

Suffolk Coastal

Waveney

West Suffolk

Witham

Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Norfolk Police Area, Hertfordshire Police Area

East Midlands

Amber Valley

Boston & Skegness

Bosworth

Charnwood

Daventry

Derbyshire Dales

Gainsborough

Grantham & Stamford

Louth & Horncastle

Mid Derbyshire

Newark

North West Leicestershire

Rutland & Melton

Sleaford & North Hykeham

South Derbyshire

South Holland & the Deepings

South Leicestershire

South Northamptonshire

Ashfield

Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Lincolnshire Police Area, Northamptonshire Police Area

London

Beckenham

Bexleyheath & Crayford

Carshalton & Wallington

Croydon South

Ealing North

Erith & Thamesmead

Hornchurch & Upminster

Kingston & Surbiton

Old Bexley & Sidcup

Orpington

Poplar & Limehouse

Richmond Park

Romford

Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner

Streatham

Sutton & Cheam

Twickenham

Vauxhall

North

Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Blyth Valley

Penrith & the Border

Plus: Tees Valley mayoral selection

North West

Bury South

Cheadle

Congleton

Eddisbury

Fylde

Hazel Grove

Liverpool, Wavertree

Liverpool, West Derby

Ribble Valley

Tatton

Westmorland & Lonsdale

Wyre & Preston North

Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Cumbria Police Area

South East

Arundel & South Downs

Ashford

Aylesbury

Beaconsfield

Bexhill & Battle

Bognor Regis & Littlehampton

Bracknell

Brighton, Pavilion

Chatham & Aylesford

Chesham & Amersham

Chichester

Dartford

East Hampshire

East Surrey

Eastbourne

Eastleigh

Epsom & Ewell

Esher & Walton

Fareham

Faversham & Mid Kent

Folkestone & Hythe

Gillingham & Rainham

Gosport

Guildford

Havant

Henley

Horsham

Isle of Wight

Lewes

Maidenhead

Maidstone & the Weald

Meon Valley

Mid Sussex

Mole Valley

New Forest East

New Forest West

Newbury

North East Hampshire

North Thanet

North West Hampshire

Oxford West & Abingdon

Portsmouth North

Reigate

Rochester & Strood

Romsey & Southampton North

Runnymede & Weybridge

Sevenoaks

Sittingbourne & Sheppey

South Thanet

South West Surrey

Spelthorne

Surrey Heath

Tonbridge & Malling

Tunbridge Wells

Wantage

Wealden

Winchester

Windsor

Witney

Woking

Wokingham

Worthing West

Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Hampshire Police Area, Kent Police Area, Surrey Police Area, Sussex Police Area

South West

Bath

Bridgwater & West Somerset

Central Devon

Cheltenham

Chippenham

Christchurch

Devizes

East Devon

Mid Dorset & North Poole

Newton Abbot

North Cornwall

North Devon

North Dorset

North Somerset

North Wiltshire

Poole

Salisbury

Somerton & Frome

South Dorset

South East Cornwall

South West Devon

South West Wiltshire

St Ives

Taunton Deane

Tewkesbury

The Cotswolds

Thornbury & Yate

Tiverton & Honiton

Torbay

Torridge & West Devon

Totnes

Wells

West Dorset

Yeovil

Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Avon and Somerset Police Area, Dorset Police Area, Wiltshire Police Area, Gloucestershire Police Area

West Midlands

Aldridge-Brownhills

Bromsgrove

Burton

Cannock Chase

Coventry North West

Dudley South

Hereford & South Herefordshire

Kenilworth & Southam

Lichfield

Ludlow

Meriden

Mid Worcestershire

Newcastle-under-Lyme

North Herefordshire

North Shropshire

North Warwickshire

Solihull

South Staffordshire

Staffordshire Moorlands

Stone

Stratford-on-Avon

Sutton Coldfield

Tamworth

The Wrekin

West Worcestershire

Wyre Forest

Plus: West Midlands mayoral selection, Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Warwickshire Police Area

Yorkshire and the Humber

Beverley & Holderness

Cleethorpes

East Yorkshire

Elmet & Rothwell

Haltemprice & Howden

Harrogate & Knaresborough

Richmond (Yorks)

Selby & Ainsty

Skipton & Ripon

Thirsk & Malton