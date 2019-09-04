Labour opens candidate selections in remaining vacant seats

Ahead of a likely early general election, Labour opened selections for parliamentary candidates in its remaining vacant seats today.
The announcement was made via an email from general secretary Jennie Formby, who informed party members that the applications will close at 5pm on Friday 6th September.
Below is the full text of Jennie Formby’s email to Labour members this evening.
Dear member,
With Boris Johnson’s disastrous government now without a mandate and a majority, we are very likely to find ourselves with a General Election over the next few weeks.
Since 2017 we have already selected candidates in over 100 of the most marginal seats, and we have been campaigning hard in the areas we need to win to put Jeremy into Downing Street.
We now need to make sure we have candidates everywhere and I wanted to let you know that applications for the remaining seats are now open, so we are ready to complete selections across the country should a General Election be called.
Applications are open now and will close at 5pm on Friday 6 September. You can find more information – including which seats currently have vacancies –here.
Best wishes,
Jennie Formby
Below is the full list of seats still looking for a Labour candidate.
East of England
Basildon & Billericay
Braintree
Brentwood & Ongar
Broadland
Broxbourne
Bury St Edmunds
Castle Point
Central Suffolk & North Ipswich
Clacton
Epping Forest
Great Yarmouth
Harwich & North Essex
Hemel Hempstead
Hertford & Stortford
Hertsmere
Hitchin & Harpenden
Huntingdon
Luton South
Maldon
Mid Bedfordshire
Mid Norfolk
North East Bedfordshire
North East Cambridgeshire
North East Hertfordshire
North Norfolk
North West Cambridgeshire
North West Norfolk
Rayleigh & Wickford
Saffron Walden
South Basildon & East Thurrock
South Cambridgeshire
South East Cambridgeshire
South Norfolk
South Suffolk
South West Bedfordshire
South West Hertfordshire
South West Norfolk
Southend West
St Albans
Suffolk Coastal
Waveney
West Suffolk
Witham
Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Norfolk Police Area, Hertfordshire Police Area
East Midlands
Amber Valley
Boston & Skegness
Bosworth
Charnwood
Daventry
Derbyshire Dales
Gainsborough
Grantham & Stamford
Louth & Horncastle
Mid Derbyshire
Newark
North West Leicestershire
Rutland & Melton
Sleaford & North Hykeham
South Derbyshire
South Holland & the Deepings
South Leicestershire
South Northamptonshire
Ashfield
Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Lincolnshire Police Area, Northamptonshire Police Area
London
Beckenham
Bexleyheath & Crayford
Carshalton & Wallington
Croydon South
Ealing North
Erith & Thamesmead
Hornchurch & Upminster
Kingston & Surbiton
Old Bexley & Sidcup
Orpington
Poplar & Limehouse
Richmond Park
Romford
Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner
Streatham
Sutton & Cheam
Twickenham
Vauxhall
North
Berwick-Upon-Tweed
Blyth Valley
Penrith & the Border
Plus: Tees Valley mayoral selection
North West
Bury South
Cheadle
Congleton
Eddisbury
Fylde
Hazel Grove
Liverpool, Wavertree
Liverpool, West Derby
Ribble Valley
Tatton
Westmorland & Lonsdale
Wyre & Preston North
Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Cumbria Police Area
South East
Arundel & South Downs
Ashford
Aylesbury
Beaconsfield
Bexhill & Battle
Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
Bracknell
Brighton, Pavilion
Chatham & Aylesford
Chesham & Amersham
Chichester
Dartford
East Hampshire
East Surrey
Eastbourne
Eastleigh
Epsom & Ewell
Esher & Walton
Fareham
Faversham & Mid Kent
Folkestone & Hythe
Gillingham & Rainham
Gosport
Guildford
Havant
Henley
Horsham
Isle of Wight
Lewes
Maidenhead
Maidstone & the Weald
Meon Valley
Mid Sussex
Mole Valley
New Forest East
New Forest West
Newbury
North East Hampshire
North Thanet
North West Hampshire
Oxford West & Abingdon
Portsmouth North
Reigate
Rochester & Strood
Romsey & Southampton North
Runnymede & Weybridge
Sevenoaks
Sittingbourne & Sheppey
South Thanet
South West Surrey
Spelthorne
Surrey Heath
Tonbridge & Malling
Tunbridge Wells
Wantage
Wealden
Winchester
Windsor
Witney
Woking
Wokingham
Worthing West
Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Hampshire Police Area, Kent Police Area, Surrey Police Area, Sussex Police Area
South West
Bath
Bridgwater & West Somerset
Central Devon
Cheltenham
Chippenham
Christchurch
Devizes
East Devon
Mid Dorset & North Poole
Newton Abbot
North Cornwall
North Devon
North Dorset
North Somerset
North Wiltshire
Poole
Salisbury
Somerton & Frome
South Dorset
South East Cornwall
South West Devon
South West Wiltshire
St Ives
Taunton Deane
Tewkesbury
The Cotswolds
Thornbury & Yate
Tiverton & Honiton
Torbay
Torridge & West Devon
Totnes
Wells
West Dorset
Yeovil
Plus: Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Avon and Somerset Police Area, Dorset Police Area, Wiltshire Police Area, Gloucestershire Police Area
West Midlands
Aldridge-Brownhills
Bromsgrove
Burton
Cannock Chase
Coventry North West
Dudley South
Hereford & South Herefordshire
Kenilworth & Southam
Lichfield
Ludlow
Meriden
Mid Worcestershire
Newcastle-under-Lyme
North Herefordshire
North Shropshire
North Warwickshire
Solihull
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire Moorlands
Stone
Stratford-on-Avon
Sutton Coldfield
Tamworth
The Wrekin
West Worcestershire
Wyre Forest
Plus: West Midlands mayoral selection, Police & Crime Commissioner candidate for Warwickshire Police Area
Yorkshire and the Humber
Beverley & Holderness
Cleethorpes
East Yorkshire
Elmet & Rothwell
Haltemprice & Howden
Harrogate & Knaresborough
Richmond (Yorks)
Selby & Ainsty
Skipton & Ripon
Thirsk & Malton
