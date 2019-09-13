MPs and activists join Labour for a Public Vote campaign day

Labour MPs, parliamentary candidates and activists are preparing to campaign across the country on Saturday for a referendum and Remain, as part of an action day organised by Labour for a Public Vote.

The campaign day is being supported by Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge; Steve Reed, MP for Croydon North; Janet Daby, MP for Lewisham East; Kate Green, MP for Stretford and Urmston; Martin Whitfield, MP for East Lothian; Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South; Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South; Rachel Eden, PPC for Reading West; John Howarth, MEP for the South East Region; Jackie Jones, MEP for Wales; Anna McMorrin, MP for Cardiff North; and Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West.

Commenting on the campaigning events, LPV director Mike Buckley said: ‘This weekend Labour members and voters across the country are heading out to explain to people why staying in the EU under a Labour government is the best choice for jobs, wages, workers’ rights and the NHS.

“The Tories have never cared about real people – all they’re interested in is making their rich friends even richer. Their cavalier attitude towards our democracy, and to the devastating effects of no deal, make them unfit to govern. What we do know is that staying in the EU protects the rights and jobs we have and electing a Labour government will bring the investment our communities and public services need.”

To join your nearest event, see below for details.

North East Region:

Street stall: 10.30am-12.30pm. Viking Shopping Centre, Jarrow NE32 3LN. Call our North East Organiser, Benjamin Eckford for more info 07403375947.

London Region:

Canvassing with Lewisham East MP Janet Daby: 10.30am. Costa Coffee, 99-103 Rushey Green, Catford, London SE6 4AF. Call 07976 486506 for more info.

Street Stalls with Croydon North MP Steve Reed: 3 locations all 12pm to 2pm. Outside Tesco, 32 Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath CR7 8RX; outside Sainsbury, 66 Westow Street, SE19 3RW; outside West Croydon Station, London Road, Croydon CR0 2TA. Call 07926603472 for more info.

North West Region:

Canvassing with Stretford and Urmston MP, Kate Green: 2.30pm. Meet at corner of Edge Lane and Norwood Road M32 8PN. For more details contact Anne 07790614406.

Scotland:

Canvassing with East Lothian MP, Martin Whitfield: 10am, North Berwick, on the High Street outside St Andrew Blackadder Church (EH39 4HG). Call 07736009130 for more info.

Canvassing with Edinburgh South MP, Ian Murray: 11am outside Waitrose on Morningside Road. Call 07980853009 for more info.

South East Region:

Canvassing with Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan: Palmerston Road, 10am. Call 023 9229 1088 for more info.

Canvassing with the PPC for Reading West, Rachel Eden. 12.15pm outside Coley Community Centre. Call 07780798220 for more info.

Wales:

Rally led by Cardiff North MP, Anna McMorrin and others outside Whitchurch Library gates at 1pm. Call 07522711847 for more info. facebook.com/events/789003604850552

Yorkshire and the Humber:

Canvassing with Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel: Meet at the Waitrose in Meanwood, LS6 4RJ at 10am. For more info contact Liam O’Reilly, 07429617969.

East Region:

Canvassing with Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner. 11.30am at the junction of Beche Road and Abbey Road. Contact Alvin 07476 631 363 for more info.

West Midlands Region:

We’re supporting the EU in Brum #DefendOurDemocracy rally. 3pm, Victoria Square, Birmingham, B1 1BD. Contact our West Midlands Organiser, Cory Hazelhurst, for more info 07547818477.

