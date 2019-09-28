“Respect the conference vote on free movement,” say over 1,000 members

Over 1,000 Labour members have signed an open letter calling on the party to “respect the conference vote on free movement” after it appeared that Labour’s immigration policy had not changed.

Earlier this week, Labour conference voted almost unanimously in favour of a motion – ‘Composite 20’ – that advocated maintaining and extending freedom of movement, even under the circumstances that the UK leaves the EU.

The policy proposal approved by delegates also included commitments to closing all detention centres, and extending equal voting rights to all UK residents regardless of nationality.

But on Thursday, Diane Abbott appeared to confirm during a BBC Radio 4 interview that the party would not be complying with the demands issued in the conference immigration motion.

Instead, the Shadow Home Secretary said that “in terms of who comes in, one of the things that we are suggesting is a new system of work visas”. She pledged that Labour would implement “a fair and just immigration system”.

In response to these comments, the open letter states: “We call upon the leadership of the Labour Party to reaffirm the principles they have fought for unceasingly throughout their lives, and make clear that they will support the policies passed by conference in Composite 20.”

The Labour Party is not strictly bound by policy passed at its annual conference. It is the ‘Clause V’ meeting – held once an election is called – that decides which parts of the party programme are included in the next manifesto.

There have been calls for this process to be reformed, and the letter says that “if conference is to be sovereign, there cannot be any picking and choosing which motions are adopted and which democratic decisions cast aside”.

Commenting on the open letter, Labour MP and signatory Paul Sweeney said: “Freedom of movement is a workers’ right and a key part of any internationalist, socialist movement, especially when tied to strong trade union organisation to ensure exploitation is kept to a minimum.

“That’s why I was delighted that the Labour Campaign for Free Movement’s immigration and asylum motion was almost unanimously passed by delegates at conference. I am confident that our leadership, who are lifelong proponents of both migrants’ rights and party democracy, to respect conference’s decision and put this resolution of conference at the heart of our party policy.”

Below is a list of the open letter signatories.

Josh Lovell, Stevenage, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, UCU

Ana Oppenheim, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Unite

Paul Sweeney MP, Maryhill and Springburn, MP, Unite and GMB

Julie Ward, NW Durham, NW MEP, Unite

Marcus Thorne, Lewisham Deptford CLP, GC Delegate

Nadia Whittome, Nottingham South, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, GMB

Emma Jones, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Oxford West & Abingdon CLP, Unison

Nicole Obidowski, Lewisham Deptford, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee

Sabrina Huck, Tooting CLP, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Unite

Kelly Rogers, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, United Voices of the World

Mark Crawford, Lewisham Deptford, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Workplace Representative, PCS

Ben Towse, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Camden UNISON

Alena Ivanova, Bethnal Green and Bow, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Unite

Conor Sewell, Sevenoaks, Disability and Social Media Officer, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, PCS

Michael Chessum, Streatham, Labour Campaign for Free Movement steering committee, Unite

Renato Marques, Brighton Pavilion, Unite

Magi Young, Exeter, GC delegate

Grace Millar, Wolverhampton South West, UCU

Christopher Hall

Emily Bagnall, Canterbury, Youth Officer, Unite

Josh Connor, Bristol East, UNISON

Pavlina Draganova, Brockley

Alexandra Bulat, Cambridge

Joshua Chown, Hornchurch and Upminster, USDAW

Spen Greenwood, Hornsey and Wood Green

Matt Creasey, Stevenage, Stevenage South Branch Secretary, Unite

Eloise Harris, Bethnal Green and Bow, Lead Conference Delegate, Unite

Patrick Jenkins, Greenwich and Woolwich, Ground Team Organiser, Labour for a Public Vote, GMB

Xavier Sousa, St Peter’s and North Laine, member

Louisa Metcalfe, Camberwell and Peckham, GMB

Hari Sarasan, Wokingham, Branch Chair

Priya Rane, Hackney South and Shoreditch

Robert Witts, Lewes, UCU

Keiran O’Neill, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Holyrood PPC and Secretary, GMB Scotland

Rosie Heller, Sheffield Heeley

Sue west, Milton Keynes north, Unison

Ed Maltby, Sheffield Central, GMB

Ralph Palmer, Putney CLP

Rowan Fortune, Brentford and Isleworth

Reuben Duffy, Airdrie and Shotts, GMB

Stuart Cox, Dover/Deal, Disability Officer

Nate Bethea, Peckham and Camberwell

Josh Kitto, Mitcham and Morden CLP, Unite

Deeba Syed, Bethnal Green Bow CLP, CLP Women’s Officer, Society of Labour Lawyers Exec, GMB

Steven Carver, Bethnal Green and Bow

Amen Tesfay, Enfield North, Youth officer, GMB

Daniel Nichols, Romford, Political Officer, UNISON

Steven Edmondson, Glasgow South

Tom Barringer, Tottenham, GC Delegate, delegate to 2019 National Conference, UNISON

Alex Blenkhorn, Denton and Reddish, Labour member and Unison Steward

Annie Wenn, Harborough

Dewi John, Brentford & Iselworth, Branch chair

Lovejeet Chand Mehay , Romford, Bame officer, GMB

Patrick Howard, Central Devon, CLP Delegate 2019, Unite

Aled Canter, Clwyd south

Joseph Lynn, Bethnal Green & Bow

Richie Nimmo, Manchester Central, UCU

Steven Chapman, Sheffield Central CLP, Unite

Rhian Keyse, Exeter, UCU

Thomas Gilbert, Islington South and Finsbury

Luke Myer, Liverpool Riverside CLP, USDAW

James Lomas, York Central, UCU

Sahaya James, Lewisham Deptford

Cllr Eve McQuillan, Bethnal Green and Bow, Councillor for Bethnal Green, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, Unite

Roz Kaveney, Hackney South and Shoreditch

Lewis Bloodworth , Bedford, None, UCU

Sandy Paul, Poplar and Limehouse, Membership Coordinator, EC, Unite

Jack Witek, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport

Abbie Clark, Stevenage, CLP Secretary, Unite

Lee Griffiths, Bethnal Green & Bow, Secretary, Unite

Sylvia Veale, Portsmouth North, Member, Unite

Sebastian Budd, Reigate and Banstead

Florian Kobisch, Lewisham-East, , BECTU

Ian Maloy, Labour International

Matthew Hexter, Cardiff North, GMB

Judy Atkinson, Brentford & Isleworth, Branch chair Chiswick , Unite

Mike Vessey, Chelsea & Fulham , Vice Chair, GMB

Jakub Stawiski, Poplar and Limehouse, GMB

Colin O’Driscoll, Labour International, CLP Vice-Chair , R+D Belgium

Hannah Webb, Hornsey & Wood Green, UVW

Gianamar Giovannetti-Singh, Cambridge CLP, UCU

George Buskell, Unite

Jenny Lester, Edinburgh North and Leith

Marcus Ballard, Peterborough, Unite the Union

Anna Paterson, Poplar & Limehouse, Political Education Officer

Daniel Davison-Vecchione, Cambridge CLP, UCU

Namaa AL-Mahdi, Feltham and Heston, CG delegate, Community and Unite Community

Raquel Nunes Palmeira, Hornsey and wood green , GC delegate, UCU

Jake Roberts, Lewisham Deptford

Blue Weiss, Haringey

Rory Kent, Cambridge CLP, UCU

Tam Lee, Brent

Josh Lovell, Stevenage, LCFM Steering Committee Member, UCU

Jenny Bulstrode, Cambridge, UCU

Ruth Day

Emile Burgoyne

Teddy Groves, City of London and Westminster

Rob Hardy, Selby and Ainsty, Unison

Lynn Morris, Canterbury, Editor – Open Labour, UCU, Unite

Kate Robertson, Canterbury & Whitstable, Women’s Officer

Nicola Quinn, Poplar and Limehouse, Social Media Officer, Unite

Mark Whiley, Hornchurch and Upminster

Alex Mees, Camberwell & Peckham

Owen Dowling, Cambridge, Unite

Farah Wise, Hammersmith and Fulham, Unite

Sarah Dorman, Lewisham Deptford, Vice Chair Lewisham Deptford womens forum, UVW

Josie Moore, Chipping Barnet

Danny Blackwell, Sevenoaks

Adam Smith, York

Doug Wilson, Oxford West and Abingdon

James Kneale, Mitcham and Mordern, UCU

Arrun Degenhardt, Dulwich and West Norwood

Shadab Ahmed, Cardiff North

Adam Marques Almeida, Camberwell and Peckham

Giulia Jones, Cathcart, Youth Officer

Timothy Christian, Fylde CLP, PCS

Daniel Randall, RMT

Callum Harries, Streatham

John Nisbet, Horsham

Holly Weston, Hull North

Frances Grahl, West Ham, GC delegate, UCU

Alex Fernandes, Tooting, BECTU/Equity

Kieran James

Ben Margolis, Chelsea and Fulham

Holly Harwood

Jamil Ismaili, Cardiff South and Penarth, BMA & Socialist Health Association

Kevin Connor, Brighton Kemptown

Daniel Deery, Stirling, Chair of Stirling University Labour Society

Anita Israel, Southwark , Education officer, Ual SU

Paul Clark, Labour International

Stephen Wood, Hornsey & Wood Green, RMT

Lauren Tapp, Hackney North, UVW

Lydia Day, Brent

Maya Thomas-Davis, Greenwich & Woolwich

Edward Williamson, Chipping Barnet

Ryan Konkolewski, Alyn & Deeside, Branch Secretary

Alex Brent, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, GMB

Katie Crosson, Camberwell and Peckham

Andrew Davis, Argyll and Bute, EIS

Heidy Kempe-Böttcher, Manchester Withington

Rachael Saunders, Bethnal Green and Bow, Community

Tom Harris, PCS

Harry Ridgewell, Hitchin and Harpenden

Matt Evan Green

Rowan Simpson

Jack Barry, Ealing Southall, Asst Youth Officer

Peter Allan, North Devon

Jacqueline Rust, Sleaford & North Hykeham, Unison

Andrew Godfrey, Cardiff Central

Anisha Faruk, Oxford West & Abingdon, UNISON

Luke Tyers, Bristol West, IWW

Tom Zagoria, Poplar and Limehouse, Branch Secretary, PCS, Unite, BFAWU

Will Stephens, Hampstead and Kilburn

Ian Townson, Battersea (currently expelled), Secretary, Lambeth & Southwark Unite Community (personal capacity)

Findlay Bewicke-Copley, Watford

Jordie Bokor, Streatham / Nottingham South

Rachel Barker, Hendon CLP, UNISON

Sacha Marten, Tonbridge and Malling CLP, Vice Chair Membership and LGBTQ+ Officer, Labour 2019 delegate

Rada Lewis, Putney CLP, Political Education Officer

Jake Cable, Welwyn Hatfield CLP, Unite

Mike Williamson, Edinburgh Central, Vice President Membership, Unite the Union

Glenn Sutherland, Islington South and Finsbury, Unison

James Clyne, GMB

Ed Ive, Lewisham Deptford, Unite

Keith Simpson, Hazel Grove

Eve Hill, Labour International CLP, Women’s Officer, Unite

Lily Baker, Poplar and Limehouse, Equity

Cris Clark, Stevenage, Fundraiser

Jake Simms, Hammersmith and Fulham

Diane Roome, Poplar and Limehouse, NEU

Stina Pettersson, Hackney North Stoke Newington

Sam Pallis, Hackney North, Councillor

Eileen Means, Bristol West CLP, Bristol City Council Candidate

William Sorenson, Oxford East, USDAW

Chloe Hopkins, Beverley and Holderness

Mick Sidaway , North Norfolk, RMT

Angela Malone, Newport West

Tony Roome, Poplar & Limehouse, GC Delegate, Prospect

Tara Hanks, Brighton and Hove, Unite

Caitlin Herbert, Cotswolds

Magnus Høgenni, Aberdeen Central, Social Media Officer

Vijay Jackson, Edinburgh Central CLP, Political Education Officer, Unite Community

Holly Brazier Tope, Hammersmith and Fulham

Benjamin Eckford, Newcastle upon Tyne North, GMB

Steven Daly

Jae Armstrong, Edinburgh Central

Kenny Love, Hackney South & Shoreditch, Branch secretary (King’s Park), Unite Community

Ed Field

Martin Warne, West Ham, GC delegate (Co-op Party)

Jordan Gallagher, Holborn & St Pancras CLP

Jeremy Butler, Guildford, National Education Union

Stewart Davidson, Dumbarton

Robert Munton, Chingford and Woodford Green, Unite

Robert Coates, Camberwell & Peckham

Salman Shaheen, Bentford and Isleworth, Chair of Labour Group, Hounslow Council, Unite

Faria Tabassum, East Ham

Marcelina Rejwerska, Wokingham

Cameron Disley, Blackburn

Christie Neary, Hornsey & Wood Green, NEU

Joe Gamble, Edmonton, IWW

Mark Knoop, Lewisham Deptford

Benjamin Hunter, Cities of London & Westminster

Rimone Newman

Seamus McCauley, Sevenoaks, Chair

Debbie Friedman, Finchley & Golders Green

Lynsey Hanley, Wavertree

Jonathan Hawkins, Wokingham

Douglas Holton, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Co-Disability Officer, Equity

Jim Denham, Selly Oak, Unite delegate, Unite

Richard Coles , Wrekin, None

Adam Dockray, Bramley CLP

David Davies, Rhondda

Julie Lloyd, Wokingham, Delegate, Unite

Joe Newman, Lewisham Deptford, Musicians’ Union

Jo Gowers, Finchley and Golders Green, Diversity Officer, Unite

Anita Harmer, Cambridge

Maisie Sanders, Hornsey and Wood Green, Unite

Sarah Samm

Nick Whitaker, Hornsey & Wood Green

Anita Harmer, Cambridge

Sufyan Ahmed, Bradford West, Youth Officer

Ruth Milsom, Sheffield Hallam, Communications officer, Unite

Beverly Keenan , Stretford and Urmston, United

Doug James, Walsall South, Councillor, Unite

Glynis Stevens, North Warwickshire, Retired

Denis Buckley

Siobhan Strode, North Devon, Vice chair, Unite Community & NEU

Kevin Tipcorn

Charlie Kiss, Poplar and Limehouse, Unison

Adrian Scandrett, South Northamptonshire, Conference delegate, UNITE

James Westover, Bethnal Green and Bow

Sarah Gould, South West Hertfordshire

Andy Hoskins, GMB

John Tressillian, Rochdale, Unison

Lisa Fresle, Redruth and Camborne

John Bowden, Gorton, Unite

Anja Linke, Westminster North

Theodora Polenta, Rushcliffe, LGBTQIA+ CLP Officer, IWW

Chloe Ingram, Tooting, LGBTQ officer, Unite

Helen Dickson, Liverpool, Wavertree, Women’s Officer, Unite

Martyn Rush, Oxford East, Cllr, UCU

Laura Woodhouse, Sheffield Central

Steve Jones, Weston super mare

Ian Dorde, Stoke-on-Trent, Unite

Chris Bright, Camberwell & Peckham, Unison

Lorna Coupland, Birmingham Erdington, UCU

Daniel Brown, Lewisham East, Unite

Graham Martin, York Central, Unite

Stephen Bentley, Spelthorne, PCS

Jane Ellis

Marie Campbell, Sheffield Central, NEU

Jeremy Lynton, Poplar and Limehouse

Oliver Alpguner, Walthamstow

Adam Jones, Withington, Unison

Gerard Burke, Milton Keynes South

Alan Coles, South Northamptonshire, Unite

Jon Irving, N Ireland

Lorcan Whitehead, Colchester, Borough Councillor, UCU

James Beckles, West Ham CLP, Council and cabinet member (Newham), GMB and UNISON

Andrea Gilbert, Putney, UNITE

Ian Venables, North Thanet, Chair, Unite

Naomi Pratt, Islington North, London Renters Union

Jaice Titus, Hackney North and Stoke Newington CLP, Vice Chair Cazenove Branch & CLP Delegate, UCU

Sally Wilcox, Harwich and North East Essex, UCU

Stuart Jordan, Lewisham Deptford, Unison

Bill MacKeith, Oxford West and Abingdon, NUJ

Jacob Deans, Witney

Moira Harwood, Royton north, Unison

Maz Winstanley, Cardiff North

Eleanor Clarke, Holborn and St. Pancras, Unite

Daviy Rhodes, West Dorset , Treasurer

Derek Hartley, Unite

Sophie Cameron, Hackney North, Councillor

Matt Windsor, Harrogate and Knaresborough, UCU

Ruth Gordon-Weeks, Dawn

David Field, Bethnal Green and Bow , Disability Officer, TSSA

Harry Gibb, York, TSSA

Chris Jardine, Edinburgh Central, Vice Chair of Edinburgh Labour Students, UCU

Nelly Takla-Wright, Bradford west, , GMB

Eda Seyhan, Hackney South & Shoreditch, Unite

Paul Hanes, Tower Hamlets, Unison

Angela Kehoe-Jones, Wavertree, Lead for Church Ward, NEU

Alex Stuart, Basingstoke

Shaun Friend

Lynne Moody, Hull East, GMB

Saraid Dodd, Lewisham West and penge

Anne Amison, Walsall South, Unite

Rebecca Galbraith, Croydon North, GC delegate, UCU

Laura Schwartz, Lewisham and Deptford, Chair Brockley Branch (2017-2018)

Alex Beverley, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Women’s Officer, Unite

Gwyn Rees, Eastleigh CLP, Unite

Niall Mulligan, Horsham

Jane Lawson, Withington, Unite

Benjamin Chadwick, Labour International

Jenny Symmons, Bethnal Green and Bow, Campaigns Officer, GMB

Caroline Powls, Finchley and Golders Green, GC Delegate, Unison

Julie Wintrup, Newbury, Treasurer, UCU

Ibrahim Sirkeci, Hornsey, UCU

Veronica Bolan, Glasgow East, Unison

Bernard Forbes, Labour International CLP

Clare Fermont, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, GM delegate, Unite

George Cook, Northampton South

Ruben de Dios Armesto, Bethnal Green and Bow, Tower Hamlets LCF

Stuart McMillan, Sheffield Central, Sheffield Young Labour committee, Unite

Nicky Bashall, Colne Valley

Tom Greenwood, Leyton & Wanstead, Social Media Officer, Unison

Rory Lee, North East Somerset, Unite

Laurence Connell

Calix Eden, Lewisham West & Penge, UCU

Daniel Ryan, Hendon

June Simmons, Brentwood and Ongar, Women’s officer, Exec Committee, was NALGO

Peter Rees, Aberconwy, UCU

Rebecca Brumpton, Gainsborough, Vice Chair/Policy, GMB

Om Herekar, Harrow East

Toby Parker Rees, Lewisham, Deptford, Unite

Steve Doone, Devizes

Louise Braithwaite

Katy Oxton Vargas, Colchester, Women’s Officer, Unite Community

David Plant, Holborn & St Pancras CLP

Bridget Chapman, Folkestone Hythe, Chair of Kent Anti-Racism Network, NEU

Michael Creamer, Northern Ireland, IWW

Jonny Jones, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, CLP delegate, UCU

Lawrence Welch, City of Durham, Unite

Joe Chaplin, Colchester

Clive Niall, Camberwell and Peckham, Branch PEO, Unite

Neil Wigglesworth, Lewisham West & Penge, UNITE

David Hooke, Islington South & Finsbury

Matthew Lee, UVW

George Aylett, Leeds North West, GMB

Ernest Agbada, Mitcham

Jonny Roberts, Newbury, Political Education Officer and former Parliamentary Candidate (2015), GMB

Clare Connerton, Canterbury , Secretary

Jack Churchill, East Worthing and Shoreham, Branch youth officer

Lizzy Kelly, Stevenage, Social Media, NEU/Unite Community

Luca Cantarello, Leeds North West

Liam Callanan, Eltham

Jack Sherer-Clarke, Cambridge City

Nick Phillips, Liverpool Riverside

Maciej Matuszewski, City of Durham

Akanshya Gurung, Guildford, USDAW

Jim Moody, Isle of Wight, Secretary, Ryde Labour Party Branch, NUJ

Nye Goodwin, Oldham East & Saddleworth , Member , NEU

Gideon Ben-Tovim, Riverside

Jake Wiafe, Southgate

Marlon Pather, Kingston and Surbiton

Sophie Parker Rees, East Devon

Ryan Cox, Bermondsey and Old Southwark

S Mohamed

Daniel Jenkins, Swansea West

Steve Lapsley, Nottingham East, , Unison

Guy Brewer, Wallington & Carshalton, PCS Home Office HQ

Roger Grenville, Warwick and Leamington, Unite

George Brereton

Clare Brown, Broxtowe

Simon Hannah, Tooting, Secretary, UNISON

Pete Firmin, Hampstead & Kilburn, TULO, CWU

Tamiya Johnston , Islington South & Finsbury

Peter Middleton, Southampton Test

Martin Good, Aberconwy, Unite

Simon Hewitt, Shipley, UCU

William Johns, Cardiff North, Unison

John Davidson, Bristol West

Simon Weston, Edinburgh North

Rosa Kucharska, Leeds North East

John Davidson, Bristol West

Nigel Munisamy

Giancarlo Bell, Kelvin, Vice Chair, Unite

Robert Blatchford, Swansea West, NUJ

Jonathan Cooper, Greenwich and Woolwich, Member, Unite, Equity

Eleanor Wilson, Glasgow Kelvin, Ordinary Member on Exec, BMA

James Laister-Smith, Coventry South

David Yule, Kelvin

Tom Bennett, Canterbury, Whitstable and Village

Eleanor Lakew, Kensington, Unite the Union

Catriona Murray, Sheffield Hallam, GMB

Katharine Oakes, Hackney

Jason Cox, Brighton Pavilion

Manoj Dias-Abey, Bristol West, UCU

Michael Neville, Holborn and St Pancras

Duncan Davis, Nottingham South, Unite

Lee BURKWOOD, Leyton and Wanstead , Delegate to GC

David Hoey, Cambridge, Unison

Ann Rosenberg, Chelsea & Fulham

Andy Warren, Lewisham Deptford, PCS

Sharif Abu-Najmeh, Chelsea and Fulham

John Medhurst, Hove, None, GMB

Calum Paramor, Labour International, Branch secretary, Unite

Adam Balmer, Kettering, Chair

Keith Martin, Finchley & Golders Green, GC delegate, Unite Community

Mark Osborn, Lewisham East, NEU

Roland Laycock, CWU

Ryan McGonnagle, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Michael Razzell, Truro/Falmouth

Lesley Thomas, Wirral

Gillian Reynolds, East Renfrewshire, Women’s Officer

Louis Pike, Sidcup and Old Bexley

Catherine Hurley, Cambridge, UCU

Jacob Lagnado, Brentford & Isleworth, Unite

John Sheard, Wakefield

Leticia Ishibashi, Lewisham, Unite

Julian Pearson, St. Ives

Andy Hollis, Calder Valley, Town Councillor

Miriam Binder, Kemptown & Newhaven, member, Unite

Hunter Christopher, Finchley and Golders Green, Young Fabian International Network Chair

Jack Kershaw, Holborn and St Pancras

Anthony Stapleton, Edmonton

Mila Caley, North Islington, Junction Ward

Cleodie Rickard

Judy Ugonna, WIRRAL West

Liam Trench, Islington North

Henry Mendoza, Tooting, Outreach Organiser, Young Fabians BAME Advocacy Group,

Aurelia McGlynn

Gerard Burke, Milton Keynes South

Jason Cox, Brighton Pavilion

Deirdre Daly, Camberwell and Peckham, UCU

Ruth Webber, Sheffield Hallam, UCU

Marko Dimac, Nottingham South, Unison

Stefano Vozza , Bermondsey & Old Southwark

Amy Allen, North East Hertfordshire , Disability officer and Contact Creator Administrator, Community

John Mason, Uxbridge and South Ruislip , Member, UCU

Matthew Habasque, Clydesdale, Unison

Tom Yates, Hackney South and Shoreditch, British Medical Association

Kate Parker, Hackney South and Shoreditch CLP, Vice Chair Kings Park branch, Bectu

Galia Kollectiv, Tower Hamlets, UCU

Laura Dover, Glasgow Southside, Unison

Pil Kollectiv, Tower Hamlets, UCU

Stephen Wagg, Leicester South, UCU

Stephen Watt, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Youth and Student Officer, UNISON

Georgie Harris, Edinburgh Southern , Youth Officer, UNISON

Geoff Taylor, Oxford & District, Co-membership officer, UCU

Scarlet Harris, Manchester Gorton, UCU

Adam Becket, Battersea

David Tarafder, Bravknell

Tim Rouse, Walthamstow, Unite

Robert Lugg, Battersea, TULO & Disability Officer, Unite & GMB

Barney Carroll, Reading East

Abdallah Al-Ammari, Stirling , BAME Officer, Scottish Young Labour

Seema Syeda, Streatham, NUJ

Elaine McKenzie, Poplar & Limehouse

Robert Fisher, Glasgow Kelvin

Jamie Dalton, East Ham, Unison

Luke Howard, Hampstead & Kilburn, Tssa delegate, TSSA

Darren Asante, West Ham

Angie Smith, Sheffield Heeley

David Ball, Finchley and Golders Green, Trade Union Liaison Officer, Unison and NEU

Keith Jackson, Sheffield Heeley, Usdaw

Paul Horn, Lewisham West and Penge, Prospect

Fred Weyman, Chelsea and Fulham

Anita Downs, Lewisham East, Delegate, Unite

Kas Witana, Penistone & Stocksbridge CLP, Political Education Officer, Unison

Katherine Morris, Deansgate Manchester

Harry Moss, Streatham

Keith Ridgway , Camberwell & Peckham

Francisco Garcia

George Gray, Woking, UCU

Chris Jefferies, Bristol West

Jimmy Kelly, Labour International, Connect Ireland, National Executive Officer.

Chris Marks, National Executive Committee, Public and Commercial Services Union

Connor Hodgson-Brunniche, Blyth Valley, Chair of Blyth Valley Young Labour, Unite the Union

Jordan Smith, Oxford East, Leys Labour Party, Youth Officer, Unite Union

Liam Cooper, Camberwell and Peckham, Unison

James Ritchie, Gateshead

Barbara Spiegelhalter, Portsmouth South, NEU

Rahul Mehta, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, British Medical Association

Norma Murphy, Wapping

Janette Evans, Finchley and Golders Green , GC delegate , Unite Community

Ryan Simmonds, Kingston & Surbiton

Sonia Kane, Darlington, , Unison

Eric Chipulina, West suffolk

Tom Ward, Weaver Vale, Unison

Angela Chitzanidi, Edinburgh Central, Secretary and delegate to Conference 2019, UCU

Duncan Morrison, Lewisham Deptford , GC delegate , NEU

Gary Fowles, West Worcestershire, Conference delegate, NEU

Sylvia Cohen, Finchley and Golders Green

Colin Caine, Gorton, CLP Delegate

Sheila Ravnkilde, Broxtowe, Unite Community Nottingham

Denise conlin, Bournemouth east, Unison

Peter Mitchell, Hornsey and Wood Green, UCU

Jude Sellers, City Of Durham, CLP Youth Officer

Marcie Winstanley, Selly Oak, UCU

Kristian Ravnkilde , Broxtowe , Unite Community

Kameron Spence , Stockton South , LGBT+ Officer

Anna Pichierri, Lewisham, Unison

Carlus Hudson, Edinburgh Central, Member, UCU

Ben Purvis, Broxtowe CLP

Jack Faulkner, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, IWW.

Les Wentland, FABS Bristol

Michael Goodings, Gateshead, Unite

Pam Duncan-Glancy, Glasgow Southside, PPC Glasgow North, Unison

Cam Richards, Brockley, IWGB GWU

Luke O’Hagan, Birkenhead

Liam Cosgrove , Newcastle East, Unite

Damian Heholt, Truro and Falmouth, Unison

Dan Wright, Salisbury

Kadees Mohammed, Hodge Hill CLP, Support, PCS

Peter Johnson

Bob Sutton, Croydon North, Branch Vice Chair – Crystal Palace Upper Norwood, Unite Construction

Ross McKenzie, Edinburgh Central, Unison

Ryan Powell, Dulwich and West Norwood

Stephen Rodger Benson, Edinburgh Central, Unison

Nigel Spencer, Manchester Withington , Unison

Anthony Gard, Lewisham Deptford, National Educational Union

Tom Purdie, Slough, GMB

Tom Gann, Chipping Barnet, Editor, New Socialist

Adam Stanbridge, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Vivak Soni, Spelthorne , UCU

Minesh Parekh, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough , Young Labour National Committee, UCU

Edmund Potts, Bury South, PCS

David McKenna, Greenwich & Woolwich Labour Party

Joe Bilsborough, Manchester Gorton, ,

Bethan Sproat, Blyth Valley, Women’s officer, Unite

Sean Hodges, Bromley and Chislehurst CLP, Youth Officer, Unite the Union

Ilija Lekovic, Ealing North

Matthew Wainman, Liverpool Walton CLP

Ryan Coley, Richmond Park, Campaigns Officer, Unite the Union

Dana Mills, Labour West and Abingdon

Jenni Thorburn, Vauxhall CLP, IWW

Simon Jarvis, Bristol West, PEO, GMB

Tom Manning, Garston & Halewood CLP

Sam Foster, Bermondsey & Old Southwark, Unite

Chris Bacon, Edinburgh West

Janaya Walker, Community

Richard Goulding, Withington CLP, UCU

Ben Smith, Leeds NE, Unison

Daniel Hadley, Brighton Kemptown , BMA

Katia Widlak, Guildford, Unite (ACTS)

Daniel Gerke, Swansea West

Katie Farr, Horsham

Matthew Flanagan, Aberconwy

Claudine Conway, Gower, Unite

Dave Richards, Manchester Gorton, Unison

Jennifer Robinson , Hove, GMB

Isaac Ricca

James Harding

Rupert Acton-Thompson, Hackney South and Shoreditch

Daniel Cale, Leeds Central CLP,k GMB

Thom King, Bristol South

Leo Murray, Hammersmith & Fulham

Michael Rogers

Tom Colclough, Hackney South and Shoreditch, GMB

Monica Dowling , Milton Keynes South

Janie Seal, Sefton Central CLP

Oliver Chamberlain, East Surrey

Daniel Knott, North Somerset

Luke Bhatia, Withington, UCU

Carlos Soto, Finchley & Golders Green, CE&WF branch, BAME officer, BECTU

Kelly Smith, Streatham, PCS

Martin Rist, Exeter

Mark Beckett, Suffolk South, USDAW

Owain Paciuszko, High Peak

Natalie Bosworth, Riverside

David Aird, Lewisham Deptford, MU

Roland England, Chipping Barnet

Dan Wearden, Chorley, UCU

Killian O’Sullivan, Islington North, Unite

Andreas Paterson, Norwich South CLP

Matthew Tulloch, Richmond (Yorks)

Jeremy Scott, Milton Keynes, Member, GMB

Olaf Corry, Cambridge, , UCU

Andrew Jeffery, Bridgwater & West Somerset CLP

Daniel Round, Hornsey and Wood Green, Unite

Gavin Addison, Angus South CLP

Lizzy Deacon

Ross Clark, Glasgow Kelvin

Frederick Cowell, Dulwich and West Norwood, NEU

Jason Annadani, Ealing Central and Acton

Peter Scott, Totnes , Unite

Jon Narcross , Hackney South and Shoreditch, Politically Education Officer, Unison

Nathan Hardisty, Beaconsfield

Richard Spenceley, Hounslow

Helen Catherine Walter, Wantage

Thomas Moffat, Coventry North West

Yasmina Bennani, Brentford and Isleworth

Cameron Halse, Calder Valley

Anthony Martin, Westminster North

Timothy Volker, Blackley and Broughton

Tom Carver, Edinburgh Central

James Corning, Cardiff Central

Jack Jeans, Camberwell and Peckham, PCS

Zero Piraeus, Sheffield Central, Unite

Arielle Bennett-Lovell, Stevenage, Membership Officer, UCU

Nicholas Marro, Westminster North CLP, PCS

Helen Edwards , Beverley and Holderness

Russell Carr, Camberwell and Peckham, PCS

Paul Tindall, Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, Unite

James Smith, Tatton CLP, UCU

Stevie Turner, Manchester Central

Rosie Newbigging, Bedford, PPC Welwyn Hatfield , Unite

Ek Mcalpine , Salisbury

Dave Abley, West Derby, Unite

Nathan Gayle, Lewisham west and penge, Unite

Alistair Sinclair-Smith, Salford & Eccles

James Scott, Tottenham

David Humphreys, Hackney South and Shoreditch, Prospect

Matthew Symonds, Hackney North & Stoke Newington, UCU

Ron Cohen, Finchley & Golders Green, CWU

Stefan Pace, Battersea

Jack McGinn, West Ham

Sahara Choudhury , CLP Edinburgh Central , Fundraising officer

Martin Pearce, Exeter, Unite

James Sexton, North Wiltshire Campaign Coordinator, Unite & GMB

James Meehan, Central

James A’Herne, Splott , Unison

Edward Roworth, Manchester Withington

Terri-Anne Walpole

Dean Turner, Bristol East

Steven Westlake

Matthew Heaney, Labour International CLP, LI Germany branch, ver.di (Germany), Unite Community

Daniel Marshall, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Tom Cutterham, Birmingham Selly Oak

Amardeep Singh Dhillon, Peckham and Camberwell, BFAWU

Philip Keefe, Croydon North CLP, GC delegate, Unite

Wendy Pettifer, South Hackney, Unite

Kim Charnley , Stoke Plymouth

Lucie Glasheen, UCU

Ian Parker, Manchester Withington, Unite

Dave Levy, Lewisham Deptford, GMB

Andrew Adams, Hornchurch and Upminster

Steven Peart, Tynemouth, Unite

William Eichler, Norwich

Isobel Cecil, Manchester Central, PCS

Alison Piet, Camberwell andPeckham, Branch secretary, Unite

Richard Moore, Preseli Pembrokeshire

Fliss Premru, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, TSSA

Laurence Rowe, International

Jennie Musson, New Forest East, Unite

Jannette Storey, Gorton Manchester

William Johns, Cardiff North, Unison

Gareth Forest, Wakefield, GMB

Tom Hollingworth, Ealing, Unison

Alex Isaacs

Pete McAllister, Edmonton, branch delegate

Alan Dixon, Halifax

Fliss Premru, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, TSSA

Laurence Dreyfus, Labour International

Chris Skerrett, Witney, Unite

Sam Roberts, Harrogate & Knaresborough, CLP Secretary

Andrew Read , Islington North,NUT

Mohsin Abbas, Mole Valley CLP

Marc Wadsworth, Unite

Freddie Clayton, Battersea

Andrew Dobson

William Greenwood, Chesham, FDA

Jamie Patterson, Edinburgh Northern & Leith

Benedict Lawrence, Orpington,

William Wardley, Lewisham Deptford ,UCU

Jim Robbins, South Swindon, Councillor, Community

Ross Gilligan , Edinburgh East

Andrew Marsh, Lewisham East

Samantha Lewis, Tooting, , NEU

Benjamin Saunders, West Ham, NUJ

Bruno Bonizzi, Islington North, UCU

Joseph Baxter, Broxtowe, UCU

Ros Hewitt, Lewisham Deptford, PCS

Lukas Kudic, Camden, , NUJ

Pat Markey, Northampton South, Chair, Castle Branch, NEU

Alan Biddle, Dover and Deal, None, Formerly PCS

Hannah Rich, Tooting, Vice-chair of Christians on the Left, GMB

Charlotte Norton, Poplar and Limehouse, LGBT Officer, Open Labour, GMB

Esther Rzewski, Coventry South

Katrina Faccenda, Edinburgh Southern , Policy Officer, TSSA

Jacob Allen, Guildford CLP, Surrey Labour’s students Co-Chair, Conference Delegate, GMB

Dan Grace, Sheffield Central CLP, Unison

Luke Warner

Michael Hetherington, Kingston

Szymon Martys

Lynton North, Torridge & West Devon

Tessa Milligan, , National Committee member of Open Labour, GMB Member

Carol Milner, Coventry North West, PCS

Gwen Wall, Maryhill and Springburn CLP, Social & Fundraising Officer, BFAWU

Benjamin Smith, Isle of Wight CLP, Youth and Student Officer

Josh Burns, North East Hertfordshire

Joe Cooper, NUJ

Ashley Kennerley, Hazel Grove

Shaun Green, Labour International

Paul McGarry, Sheffield Heeley

Greg Shreeve, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Branch Secretary (Cazenove), Unite

Rob Marsden, Tamworth, Vice Chair (Campaigns), Unison

Erica Burman, Withington, UCU

Lewis Wedgwood, Enfield North, NEU

Toby Atkinson, Westmoreland and Lonsdale, University and College Union

Aisling Gallagher, Lewisham East, Councillor, Lewisham Central, Unite

Leyla Williams

Kieron Cadey, Canterbury, Unite

Simon Percelay, Labour International

Carlos Soto, Finchley & Golders Green, CE&WF branch, BAME officer, BECTU

Benjamin McGowan, Bromley and Chislehurst, GMB

John Butcher , Birmingham Selly Oak

John Percival, Welwyn Hatfield, Unite

Gillian Robinson, Hackney North, Unison

Bryan Bartlett, Central committee Hastings, None, Ex CWU

Marc Lancaster , Bethnal Green & Bow, TULO, UNISON

Catherine Madden, Usdaw

David Price, Wolverhampton SW, Branch Treasurer

Shaun Fry, Cambridge, Unison

Catherine Backhouse, Brighton and Hove, Bectu

David Greaves

Peter Lamswood, Bedford & Kempston CLP, CWU

Emma Runswick, Salford and Eccles, BMA/Unite

Myles Bartoli, Lewisham Deptford, Community

Chris Batchelor, Sheffield Hallam

Hannah Sawtell, Nottingham East

Gareth Davies, Cardiff South and Penarth, GMB

Neil Nerva, Hampstead and Kilburn , Brent Cllr – Queens Park, GMB

Claire Read, Norwich South, UCU

Jack Madigan, Bristol West, PCS

Charlie Porter, Sheffield Central, Unite

Malcolm Hunter, Leicester South, UNISON

Janine Booth, Hackney South and Shoreditch, Trade Union Liaison Officer, RMT

Bunny La Roche, Unite

Dan Warrington, Aldershot, NEU

Roger Welch, Portsmouth, UCU

John Welsh

Frances Thorley, Rochford and Southend East

Andy Lockhart, Heeley, Unite

James Bowen, Leyton and Wanstead, Unite

Jack Crouch

Jacqueline Nangreave , Leicester West, Unite Community

Tommy Martin, Edinburgh East, Unite

Yann Best, Nottingham South, Unison

Callum Jessamine, Carlisle

Cllr James McAsh, Camberwell and Peckham, Councillor, NEU

Ben Duncan-Duggal, Poplar and Limehouse

Michael Marshall, Walthamstow, LSWU

Louis Goddard, Lewisham Deptford, Unite

Tim Hampton , Newcastle under Lyme

Ian Day, Walthamstow, Unite Community

Durand D’souza, Islington

Adam Blanden, Lewisham West & Penge, None, Unite

Lucia Whittaker, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, PCS

Carlo Keshishian, Vauxhall, Unite

Paul Stygal, Rochford & Southend East, Milton Branch Secretary, CWU

Dan Jones, Sefton Central

Barbara Veale , Lewisham Deptford , GC delegate

Jo Crockett, East Worthing and Shoreham

Patricia Johnston, Edinburgh North & Leith, Youth officer , GMB Scotland

Natalie Sedacca, Islington South & Finsbury, UCU

Marnanel Thurman, Salford and Eccles, Unite, IWW

Daniel Brown, Workington, Member

Eoin Burgin, Edinburgh Southern, Press and Communications Officer, Scottish Labour Students, GMB

Daniel Willis , Mitcham & Morden, Unite

Steven Wilkinson, SE Cornwall, Media

Daniel Frost, Croydon Central, Policy Officer, UCU

Nitin Mehta

James Fernando

Kieran McGrath, Holborn and St Pancras

Luisa Attfield, Finchley and Golders Green , Campaigns Officer-London Young Labour

Lewis Whyte, Inverness and Nairn , Youth and student officer, Unison

Abu Khan, Croydon Central, New Members Engagement Officer

Didier Alexandre, Aberdeen CLP

Barrie Rogerson, Liverpool Wavertree, Unite Community

Mark Findlay, Brighton Pavilion, Unite the Union

Cllr Peter Taheri, Hampstead and Kilburn, Councillor, Unison

Tim Flatman, Folkestone & Hythe,

Alasdair Vickers, Dumfries and Galloway, UNISON

Richard Riddick, International

Elaine Tiffin, Brighton Kemp Town, Unite

Phil Millar, Liverpool Riverside, PCS

John Appleyard, Brighton Kemptown

Gareth Spencer, Lewisham & Depford, PCS

Dan Kedem

Conran Tickle, Eddisbury, LGBT+ officer

George Higgins, Edinburgh central, Unite

Geoff Taylor, Oxford & District, Co-membership Officer, UCU

Suzanne Hall, West Norwood London, UCU

Jack Franco, Kensington , DiEM25 UK National Collective,

Mike Davis, Poplar and limehouse, Chair, NEU

Morgan Russell, Isle of Wight

Tom Laing, Wallasey CLP, Unite

Eamonn Custance, West Dorset, political education officer, unite

Rune Holm, Cambridge, Unite

Eleanor Strickson, Wavertree

Jenny Harris, Cambridge, UCU

Paul Crofts, Wellingborough, UCU

Nathan Roberts , Wokingham

David Cleary , Lewisham East

Jessica Ete, Bethnal Green and Bow, Prospect

Joseph Haslam, Morecambe & Lunesdale, Co-Youth Officer, National Union of Students

Connell Owen, North East Bedfordshire, Treasurer, Unite

Gareth Bentley, Camberwell and Peckham CLP

Owen Lloyd-Jones, North Somerset, Policy and Political Education Officer, Unison

Ben Scott, Manchester central

Callum Tarplee , Airdrie and Shotts

Matthew Bragg, Calder Valley, Unison

Dirk Demuth, Newcastle upon Tyne North

Aled Jealous, Cardiff Central

Bryn Felton-pitt, Gateshead, Game Workers Unite UK

Fliss Premru, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, TSSA

Edward Nickell, Poplar and Limehouse, Unison

Ben van der Merwe, Oxford East, NUJ

Jacqueline Conway, Brent Central, British Medical Association

Elinor Taylor , Poplar & Limehouse, UCU

Borys Biedron, Aberdeen Central

Joanne Simpson, Hull

Zainab Mohammed, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, GMB

Niko C, Manchester Withington, Unison

Mark Jones, Aldershot, Member of Branch Executive Committee, Unite the Union

Alex Elmore, Brigg and Goole

Dylan Whyte, Inverness and Nairn, Unison

Rachael Morris, Warrington South

Laura Collier, Gorton, RCN

Chris Esson , Bristol West

Pete Campbell, Newcastle East, Unite

Eulalee Pennant, Hackney

Susan Bach

Ulrike Wahl, Hackney South, Unite

Kieron Casey, Bradford East

Jim Phillips, Ealing Central and Acton, Unison

Selena Worwood, Newton Abbot, Unite

Brian Madden, Withington

Natacha Kennedy, Eltham, UCU

Joäsh Taylor, Forest of Dean CLP

Rachel Shimbles, Keighley, Unison

Stephen Rooney, Leicester South, UCU

James Appleton, Labour International (Ireland), Unite

Tim Cooper , Nottingham East CLP, Branch delegate, GMB

Monica Burke, Bedford, Unison

James Aitchison, Leicester South

Matthew Tyerman, North Durham

Ian Henderson, Kingston and Surbiton

Andrew Hooley, Leeds North West

Michael Gribben, North Hackney, PCS

Jon Morley, Rogerstone, PCS

stephen warren, DAWN, SHA delegate

Tuth Foresrd, Thanet Routh, Unite

Daniel Johns, Streatham

Beth Cumming, Edinburgh Central

William Phillips, Birkhead, Wirral Young Labour

Grant Ninnes, Bethnal Green and Bow

Tom Allen

Dermot Bryers, Morden and Mitcham, None, UCU

Maria Scott, North Somerset, UCU

Gabriel Mallows, Holborn & St Pancras, Unite

Alex Charlton, South West Hertfordshire, Secretary, Unite

James Cooray Smith, Haringey

Jane Beaumont , Sheffield Central, Unison

Catherine Leech, GMB

Jane Beaumont, Central, Unison

Dani Anderson, GMB

Gwyneth Lonergan, Huddersfield, UCU

Hannah Wright, East Ham

Molly Smith, Secretary of the GMB G206 – sex worker branch

Sarah-Jane McDonough, Stevenage, Councillor, TSSA

Christina James, Stevenage

Kate Thomas, Truro & Falmouth, Unite

Robert Smith, Leeds North East, BECTU

Md Oliur Rahman, Islington South and Finsbury, BAME Officer Cally Ward, Unite Union

Patricia Holgate, Broughton

Fiona Mcphail

Simon Heywood, North East Derbyshire, UCU

Helena Reynolds, Sheffield Central

Jonathan Marsh, Dover and Deal

Annette Pilbeam, South Thanet, CWU

Richard Hill, Colchester, VC Membership,

Hilary Williams, Liverpool Wavertree, Vice Chair Membership, Unite

Michaela Fyson, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Environment Committee Chair and Branch Chair

Andrew Reeves, Ealing, PCS

Andrea Pisauro, Oxford West & Abingdon

Joshua French, St Helens North, UNISON

Vanessa Mitchell , South West Herts

Debra Jackson, NW Leicestershire

Robert Bates, Hackney North & Stoke Newington

Steve Mannion, Dulwich & West Norwood,

David Mitchell, Southend West

Gordon Miller, Pentlands, Vice Chair

Georgina Wordsworth , Headingley

Nicholas Davies, Hastings & Rye CLP, Conference Delegate 2019, Unison

Sinead Halsey, Waltham Forest, Unite

Katy Jago, Cardiff West

Peter Hill, Oxford West & Abingdon, UCU

Maddy Kirkman, Edinburgh Central, Scottish Parliamentary Candidate, Unison

Margaret Leyton, Formerly Copeland, Formerly NUT

Alec Mezzetti, Hackney South & Shoreditch, Unite

Duncan Thomas, Cathall

Mike Harwood, Wivenhoe, UCU

David Cullen, Stevenage, Councillor, Retired

Nicoline Kure, Aberdeen Central, Unite the Union

Ian Watson , Edinburgh Pentlands, TULO, Unite

Christopher Walker-Lyne, York Central, UNISON (retired)

Anthony Breach, Lewisham Deptford, Community

Peter Green, Hackney North, Delegate to GM, UCU (retired)

Justin Davis, Hackney North & Stoke Newington, GMB

Jack Rogers, Withington, UCU

Elliot McVeigh, Dulwich and West Norwood, GMB

Peter Cann, Oxford East, Unison (retired)

Piyush Pushkar, Withington

Georgiana Murariu, Hackney South, Unite

Alex Smallwood, St. Helens South and Whiston CLP

John Hawthorne , Oxfordshire

Jeffrey Hurford

John Foster, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Unite

Michal Bilewicz, Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Julie Templeton, Carlisle, Unite the Union

Luke Martell

Harry James, Corby CLP, Youth Officer

Paul Hilton, Knowle

Pete Devonport , Brighton Pavilion

Stefan Lacny, Oxford West and Abingdon

Hamish Reid, Gorton

Kev Towner, Hastings & Rye, Disability Officer

Helen Mitchell, Southend

Samir Dathi, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Amy Stevenson

Christine Platford, Lewes, Women’s Officer (Branch), Unite (Community)

Gareth Brading, Wantage CLP, Unite

Jonathan Kent, Filton & Bradley Stoke

Bevan Richardson, Bristol East

Michael Millar, Nottingham South, Open Labour Campaigns Officer ,

George Cammack, Exeter, Exeter Youth Delegate 2019, Unite

Pablo Bradbury, Ealing Central and Acton

Jamie Macbeth, Erewash

David wood, Stevenage, Chair, UCU

Jo Wilkinson, Hexham

Laura Hill, Tottenham

Tristan Selvage, South West Surrey

Dan Toinko, Mid Bedfordshire

Rebekah Ball, Holborn and St Pancras, Unite the community

Dale Rapley

Mohamed Musse, Hendon

Bethany Edwards, Spelthorne Labour Party, Communications Officer

Afzalur Rahman, East Ham, Unite

James Jacobs , Broxtowe

Thomas Bale, Bristol West

Richard Dytch, Newark

Matt Easton, Shrewsbury and Atcham, PCS

Melissa Cowell , Nottingham East, Branch Chair

Richard Goffin-Lecar , South Thanet, Musicians’ Union

Claire Ryan, North Somerset, Communications and Social Media Officer

Kieran Miles, Tooting

Glyn Jones, Milton Keynes

Paul Forey, Coventry North West, Whoberley Branch Labour Party Secretary, Unite

Mike Rowley, Oxford East CLP, Cllr, Unite

Mary Sullivan, Canterbury, Whitstable and the Villages, Unite the Community, Retired Unison

John Gardner, Stevenage CLP, Stevenage South Branch Chairpst, Past ASTMS

Stephen McNair, Broadland

Samuel Matuszewski, Guildford, UCU

Lakhvinder Singh, South Derbyshire, Councillor, Unite

Owen Wright, Dundee, Unite

Amanda Huggenkiss, Poplar & Limehouse CLP, Unison

Mark Cookson, Blaydon, Unison

Nikki Farrar-Hayton , Kettering , Branch Secretary,

Karen Johnson, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, PCS

Joe Baxter , Edinburgh Pentlands

Rosie Clarke, Yeovil

Thomas Henthorn, Sheffield Heeley, GMB

Sue Mew, Walthamstow, UCU

Hugo Parsons, Salisbury

Stan Crooke, Glasgow Shettleston CLP, CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer, Unite

Tarin Brokenshire , Cambridge

Mark Rowley, Leyton and Wanstead

Katie Spencer, Lewisham and Deptford, RCN

Leigh Derbyshire , Canterbury

Neil Darby, Greenwich and Woolwich, NUJ

Richard Chessum, Sheffield Hallam

Nigel Rooke, Wallasey, Unite

Patrick Wood, Richmond Park

Max Simpson, Moseley, Birmingham,

Amanda Lillywhite, Dulwich and West Norwood

Kate Adams, Canterbury, Unite

Joseph Razavi, Gorton, UCU

Richard Atkins, Maidstone and the Weald, GMB

Jo Hiley, Sheffield Central

Michael Chilton, Sheffield Central

Sarah Johnson, Sheffield Central CLP

Trisha Morgan, Sheffield Central CLP

Annette Whiteley, Sheffield Central CLP

Craig Judson, Sheffield Central CLP

Rizwowa Lala, Sheffield Central CLP

Ian MacDonald, Edinburgh South, Unison

Samantha Nicholson, Sheffield Central CLP

Steffan Blauner, Sheffield Central CLP

Maureen O’Leary, Sheffield Central CLP

Maryam Khan, Sheffield Central CLP

Alexander Jenkinson, Sheffield Central CLP

Tim Longson, Sheffield Central CLP

Martin John, Sheffield Central CLP

Sarah Stanland, Sheffield Central CLP

John Morgan, Sheffield Central CLP

Rob Gawthbop, Sheffield Central CLP

Christian Townsend, Sheffield Central CLP

Donach Malachy, Wells

Jonathan Benson, Sheffield Central CLP

Isobel MacDowel, Sheffield Central CLP

Demaine Boocock, Sheffield Central CLP

Stuart McMillan, Sheffield Central CLP

Rahim Reilly, Sheffield Central CLP

Liz Lynch-Smith, Sheffield Central CLP

Rosie Duncan, Sheffield Central CLP

Patricia Whittome, Nottingham South, Unison

Josh Davies, Sheffield Central CLP

Nighal Bushavat, Sheffield Central CLP

Jude Haslam, Sheffield Central CLP

Steve Longworth, Sheffield Central CLP

Glyn Hobson, Sheffield Central CLP

Steve Chapman, Sheffield Central CLP

Angela Martin, Sheffield Central CLP

Alex Lumsen, Sheffield Central CLP

David Rea, Sheffield Central CLP

Tim Packer, City of Durham CLP, UCU / Musicians’ Union

Richard Hull, Somerton & Frome, UCU

Michael O’Connell, Sheffield Central CLP

Veronica Hardstoff, Sheffield Central CLP

Stuart Williams, Denton and Reddish, Member, retired was GMB