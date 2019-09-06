“This is KFC not LBC don’t @ me”: Tory ad calling Corbyn a chicken falls flat

10 Downing Street told us on Thursday, after the government’s motion was rejected by the Commons, that they were treating that day as the first of a general election campaign.

Ignoring that the Prime Minister had not actually succeeded in forcing a snap poll, the ‘launch’ saw Boris Johnson make a terrible speech in front of dozens of police officers, one of whom nearly fainted after being forced to wait over an hour for the PM to belatedly start his performance.

The police officer collapsing from exhaustion whilst Boris Johnson twats on is all of us pic.twitter.com/99skRNJroj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2019

Onwards and upwards! The Prime Minister’s mission to embarrass Jeremy Corbyn so that he will fold and agree to an early election in October continues. Today, the Tories have unveiled a very special ad depicting the Labour leader as ‘JFC’, a ‘Totally Spineless Chicken’.

Hey @KFC_UKI, we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you. pic.twitter.com/9gBVe0p06a — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 6, 2019

James Cleverly, now chair of the Conservative Party, went ahead and dutifully promoted the content at lunchtime. He tried his best to make the acronym work, but it just couldn’t.

Thinking about what to have for lunch. Large bucket of boneless (certainly spineless) JFC (Jeremy’s Frightened & Chicken) perhaps. pic.twitter.com/37t2GKmVOI — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) September 6, 2019

Unfortunately for the Tories, KFC didn’t like their tweet and hit back with a genuinely funny one.

This is KFC not LBC don’t @ me. https://t.co/VOfnH5kb11 — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) September 6, 2019

Perhaps they were offended by the implication that Kentucky Fried Chicken, the fast food restaurant chain, is literally a big chicken itself.

The issue for me with this is that it seems that the Conservative party thinks that KFC is itself a large chicken, rather than a place that sells the dismembered and fried parts of normal-sized chickens https://t.co/YrRCxBThuF — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) September 6, 2019

But the ruling party didn’t stop at just tweeting their new ad. They actually sent a man dressed as a chicken to the lobby in parliament and distributed what looks like highly unappealing microwaved chicken breasts.

Conservatives committing to the whole “Corbyn is a chicken”. HARD. A “JFC” delivery has just been made to the press gallery. 🐔 pic.twitter.com/2l9lf5WUr9 — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) September 6, 2019

The i‘s Richard Vaughan wondered whether the chicken was Lee Cain. That’s the PM’s spin doctor who was deployed by his former employer – The Mirror – to taunt David Cameron and other Tory MPs dressed as a chicken.

The “JFC” chicken has just popped round the press gallery…question is, was it Lee Cain in the suit? pic.twitter.com/zf1OsrGTnh — Richard Vaughan (@RichardVaughan1) September 6, 2019

The chicken itself looked awful and didn’t good reviews from lobby journos, who might have appreciated a good lunch.

It makes sense to me that Tories think this spiceless abomination counts as fried chicken. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 6, 2019

And the Tories have made the classic mistake here of producing materials that actually make Corbyn look pretty cool.

these genuinely look like pro-Corbyn stickers lmao https://t.co/0C8T7aCw2l — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) September 6, 2019

On Thursday, a passer-by told Johnson: “You should be in Brussels negotiating!”. “We are negotiating,” the politician on the campaign trail insisted. “You are not, you’re in Morley, in Leeds,” came the astute reply. It doesn’t seem as if Johnson has listened to that man on the street in Leeds.

Tusk: please do not waste the six-month extension UK: https://t.co/sMaIrYVTuh — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 6, 2019

What explains this epically cringeworthy ad? Owen Jones has a clue. (Please note, if you haven’t seen the Turning Point video below until now, it hurts to watch and stays with you.)