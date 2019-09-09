WATCH: John Mann on his resignation as a Labour MP

John Mann is quitting as Labour MP for Bassetlaw to become a government antisemitism ‘tsar’, it was revealed over the weekend by The Sunday Times.

Commenting on his resignation, Mann has now told ITV News: “I’m not prepared to knock on doors, look my constituents in the eye at a general election, when they say ‘John, if we vote for you we’re also voting for Jeremy Corbyn’, endorse him.

“I don’t think he’ll be a good Prime Minister and I’m not prepared to lie to my constituents. Never have done and not prepared to now.”

The MP for Bassetlaw had already been appointed by Theresa May as an adviser to the government on tackling antisemitism, but the role has been ‘upgraded’ by Boris Johnson.

Commenting on the MP’s resignation on Sunday, shadow cabinet member Shami Chakrabarti said: “Obviously I disagree with John Mann; he is one of two MPs that voted against the legislation to prevent a crash out.

“He is obviously very unhappy on the Labour benches at the moment and so he has made his decision, and I personally wish him well in his future work.”