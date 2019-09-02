WATCH: #StopTheCoup protest heard over Johnson speech

The #StopTheCoup protest that started at 5.30pm in Parliament Square today allowed demonstrators to make their voices heard during Boris Johnson’s speech in Downing Street this evening.

The Prime Minister did not announce that he would call an early election if legislation blocking no deal were passed this week, as some expected.

Instead, Johnson said: “I don’t want an election. You don’t want an election.” He also described the bill being put forward by backbencher Hilary Benn as “Corbyn’s pointless delay”.

“I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election” Boris Johnson warns MPs against “another pointless delay” to #Brexit, saying it will “chop the legs out from under the UK position” 🎥 Watch PM’s Downing Street statement in full ⬇️ Live updates: https://t.co/4bQSoz317A pic.twitter.com/K6BoWpGp3e — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 2, 2019

Further protests are planned across the country this week. According to leading organisers Another Europe is Possible, the following will be held in London: