Exclusive: Labour’s Enfield North MP selection shortlist

LabourList understands that the following four candidates have been shortlisted for Labour’s Enfield North parliamentary selection contest:

Dean Gilligan – Former bin man who used to work for Ealing Council and as a GMB rep. Has been involved in many campaigns and charities, e.g. Care for Calais and Show Racism the Red Card. He is now on the executive body of GMB, Labour’s London region executive and the national policy forum (NPF), as well as being a Harrow councillor.

– Former bin man who used to work for Ealing Council and as a GMB rep. Has been involved in many campaigns and charities, e.g. Care for Calais and Show Racism the Red Card. He is now on the executive body of GMB, Labour’s London region executive and the national policy forum (NPF), as well as being a Harrow councillor. Margaret Greer – Local councillor for Lower Edmonton ward and Unison national race equality officer. She was nominated by Unison and CWU and has been endorsed by Bambos Charalambous, Eleanor Smith and David Lammy.

– Local councillor for Lower Edmonton ward and Unison national race equality officer. She was nominated by Unison and CWU and has been endorsed by Bambos Charalambous, Eleanor Smith and David Lammy. Sanchia Alasia – Barking councillor, deputy leader of the European Committee of the Regions, and works on equality and diversity at Brunel University. She has previously stood as an MEP candidate, and has been interested in helping those with disabilities and endometriosis. Describes herself as a “specialist in defeating the far right”.

– Barking councillor, deputy leader of the European Committee of the Regions, and works on equality and diversity at Brunel University. She has previously stood as an MEP candidate, and has been interested in helping those with disabilities and endometriosis. Describes herself as a “specialist in defeating the far right”. Feryal Demirci – Deputy mayor of Hackney, where she is a councillor and council cabinet member. She is the cycling champion of London Councils and has shown a particular focus on transport and tackling air pollution.

One of the candidates listed above will replace Joan Ryan – now a Change UK MP without plans to contest the next election – as Labour’s candidate in Enfield North, where the incumbent has a substantial majority of 10,247 votes. They are guaranteed to be working-class and/or BAME.