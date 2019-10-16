Exclusive: Labour’s Streatham MP selection longlist

LabourList has been sent the following longlist for Labour’s Streatham parliamentary selection by a reliable source:

Bell Ribeiro-Addy – Chief of staff and political advisor to Diane Abbott

– Chief of staff and political advisor to Diane Abbott Alisa Flemming – Croydon councillor

– Croydon councillor Elizabeth Baptiste – Waltham Forest councillor

– Waltham Forest councillor Jennifer Brathwaite – Lambeth council deputy leader

– Lambeth council deputy leader Marcia Cameron – Lambeth councillor

– Lambeth councillor Maxine James – Windrush generation activist and BAME officer

– Windrush generation activist and BAME officer Natasha Irons – Merton councillor

– Merton councillor Rachel Onikosi – Former Lewisham councillor

– Former Lewisham councillor Claudia Webbe – Islington councillor and Labour NEC member

Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) has drawn up an all-women, all-BAME longlist for the constituency currently represented by ex-Labour, current Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna. It has been announced that he will be standing in Two Cities at the next election.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, backed by the Labour left and formally endorsed by Unite and Momentum, is widely seen as the frontrunner. It is not yet clear who the Corbynsceptics in the local party will get behind.