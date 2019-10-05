Exclusive: Two Cities candidate suspended from party

Steven Saxby, who was the selected candidate for the key marginal seat of The Cities of London and Westminster, has been suspended from the Labour Party.

The so-called ‘Red Rev’ is no longer Labour’s candidate for the constituency, as suspended party members cannot be candidates.

Saxby’s case has been referred upwards by Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) to the highest disciplinary body, the national constitutional committee (NCC).

Pending that process, Saxby has been suspended from the party. He has also suspended his Twitter account and website.

The decision was made on the same day that council leader Jas Athwal, a frontrunner in the Ilford South selection race, was suspended pending investigation of a sexual harassment case.

It is understood that Saxby’s disciplinary case also concerns a sexual harassment complaint, as it was handled by an independent investigator and the same NEC panel.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously, which are investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with the party’s rules and procedures. We can’t comment on individual cases.”

It was recently announced that ex-Labour MP and current Streatham representative Chuka Umunna is set to run for the Lib Dems in Two Cities.

Update, 3.35pm: Saxby has commented: “A complaint has been made against me, which I strongly refute. I believe all complaints must be investigated properly. I am hoping for a speedy outcome of the complaint process and for the suspension from the Labour Party to be lifted as soon as possible so that I can get back to campaigning.”