Have your say on our manifesto to make London fairer

London gave me the opportunities to go from the council estate where I grew up to being the mayor of the greatest city on earth. Three years later, I still wake up every day passionate about delivering the promise I made to Londoners: to make London a fairer city where all Londoners get the opportunities that our city gave to me and my family.

We’ve already managed to deliver real change for Londoners, but there’s still so much more to do. That’s why – with the next mayoral and London Assembly elections on the horizon – I’d like to encourage you to get involved in our 2020 Mayoral Manifesto Consultation so that you can have your say on how we continue to improve our city.

There’s no doubt that the last three years have been incredibly tough for Londoners. We’ve witnessed the horrific tragedy of the fire at Grenfell Tower and suffered a series of terrorist attacks. We’ve lived through the chaos surrounding Brexit, and we’ve seen the consequences of the government’s punishing austerity programme go from bad to worse. Despite this, I’m proud that we have made huge strides to show exactly what Labour can do in power.

We started building more council homes last year than in any year since 1984 and gave residents and tenants the right to vote on estate regeneration plans. We’ve named and shamed dodgy landlords and laid out a blueprint to introduce rent controls in London. We’ve taken the boldest action of any city in the world to tackle air pollution and climate change, including introducing the world’s first ultra-low emission zone and declaring a climate emergency.

We’ve made commuting more affordable with all TfL fares frozen for the third year running, and more than 368 million journeys taken on the unlimited Hopper bus fare. We’ve supported the Met Police in tackling violent crime in the face of huge government cuts – including funding the Met’s new violent crime taskforce with almost 300 officers dedicated to tackling violence on our streets. And we’ve improved the lives of the most disadvantaged young Londoners with our £45m Young Londoners Fund – putting them on the path towards fulfilling their potential and away from a life of crime.

But, perhaps more important than all else, I’ve loudly and proudly stood up for London’s values – defending our openness, our diversity and our respect for one another in the face of an increasingly divided and intolerant world. Whether it’s campaigning against the government’s austerity programme and chaotic handling of Brexit or calling out the rise of the far right here in Britain and around the world, I’ll never be afraid to speak out on behalf of our city.

The next election in London is a straight choice between keeping London an open and inclusive city under Labour, or opening the door to Boris Johnson’s closed-minded, divisive and anti-London Tory party. In London, we can show once again that it’s possible to beat the forces of division and hatred, and to stand up for our Labour, internationalist, open, liberal values – and win.

I’m extremely grateful for all the support Labour Party members, supporters and trade unionists have shown me. As we head towards the London election on May 7th, 2020, I’m going to need your help more than ever before. So please get involved in the consultation, have your say and do everything you can to keep London Labour.

You can have your say here.