Labour’s London Assembly selections paused amid MP selections and triggers

Labour’s London Assembly selection process has been paused due to the urgent need to undertake parliamentary selections and trigger ballots, candidates have been told.

The full shortlist of applicants who successfully passed the nominations and interview stages was revealed last week.

Those shortlisted were informed today by the regional director that the process would be suspended for at least one month.

“This is due to the large number of urgent parliamentary seats that the party has to complete in a very short deadline as well as the delivery a large number of trigger ballots in the next period,” the email read.

Several candidates have been in touch with LabourList expressing concerns about the temporary pause in the process.

One pointed out that the extension of the process length meant it would be inaccessible for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

Another argued that selected candidates would have little time to make themselves known to the wider electorate through campaigning in the run-up to the May elections.

Below is the full email sent to London Assembly candidates this afternoon.

Dear Assembly Member candidate,

I am sorry to inform you that we are temporarily suspending the London Assembly campaign and OMOV ballot until mid to late November 2019 and this has been agreed with the General Secretary’s office.

This is due to the large number of urgent Parliamentary seats that the Party has to complete in a very short deadline as well as the delivery a large number of trigger ballots in the next period.

I anticipate that we will be able to relaunch the campaign, including access to membership lists and membership emails in mid to late November 2019. In the meantime, I will ensure that all the preparation for the ballot is completed and I can confirm that I am in receipt of all of your candidate statements and data sharing forms.

I know that you will be disappointed with this news, but please be reassured that we will deliver the campaign and OMOV ballot as soon as we can. I will also keep you informed of developments.

Regards

Hazel Flynn

Regional Director and Procedures Secretary