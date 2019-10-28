Home

Margaret Hodge reselected as Barking candidate after trigger

Sienna Rodgers

Margaret Hodge has been reselected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Barking after being ‘triggered’ by local party members who chose to conduct a full selection process rather than automatically readopt her.

LabourList understands that the sitting MP won the eliminating ballot on the first round. That means she secured a majority – more than 50% – of first preference votes.

Hodge saw off three challengers: Barking councillor and former prison officer Josie Channer; Barking councillor Laila Butt; Newham councillor Moniba Khan.

Over the weekend, another triggered Labour MP – Diana Johnson – was also reselected by her local party with two-thirds of the vote, winning against a Unite-backed local councillor and Momentum member.

So far, only six MPs have been ‘triggered’ – Hodge, as well as Diana Johnson, who has also been overwhelmingly reselected, plus Roger Godsiff, Emma Lewell-Buck, Kate Osamor and Virendra Sharma.

