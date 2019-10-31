Open letter: Put radical housing policies in Labour’s manifesto

Labour Campaign for Council Housing has launched an open letter calling on the Labour leadership to put radical proposals for housing policy into the next party manifesto.

The campaign group is urging the party to adopt commitments to build 100,000 social rented council homes a year, ringfence £10bn for council housing and abolish Right to Buy.

All of these policy suggestions were put forward at Labour’s annual conference in September in a policy motion that was approved by party and trade union delegates.

Supporters of the initiative come from across the party, including high-profile figures such as Unite’s Len McCluskey, MEPs’ leader Richard Corbett, TSSA’s Manuel Cortes and several MPs.

The letter signatories, of which there are over 100, also comprise directly-elected mayors, council leaders, portfolio holders, parliamentary candidates and – crucially – seven ‘Clause V’ meeting attendees.

Labour is not strictly bound by policy passed at conference. It is the ‘Clause V’ meeting – usually held within the first two weeks of an election being called – that decides which parts of the party programme are included in the manifesto.

Below is the open letter by Labour Campaign for Council Housing in full.

To Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and John Healey,

We the undersigned welcome the unanimous support of Labour conference for:

Building 100,000 social rented council homes a year;

£10bn housing grant a year, ring-fenced for councils to deliver this;

Ending Right to Buy.

We understand that this is not automatically included in Labour’s next general election manifesto. In light of the unanimous conference vote, we call on the party to include these policies in the manifesto. They are absolutely critical if a Labour government is to begin to resolve the housing crisis.

Labour Campaign for Council Housing

