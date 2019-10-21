Revealed: Labour’s Vauxhall MP selection shortlist

LabourList understands that the following candidates have been shortlisted for Labour’s Vauxhall selection:

Ibrahim Dogus – Lambeth mayor and councillor who runs his own local newspaper. He is the founder of CEFTUS, SME4Labour and the British Kebab Awards. Not particularly associated with a faction.

Katy Clark – Former MP in Scotland and worked as Jeremy Corbyn’s political secretary. Ran unsuccessfully in May’s European elections. Considered to be on the Labour left.

Florence Eshalomi – Lambeth and Southwark London Assembly member, and City Hall Labour transport spokesperson. Former Lambeth councillor. Considered to be on the Corbynsceptic wing of the party.

Stephen Beer – Former chair of Vauxhall Labour (2001-2012). Investment expert and officer of Christians on the Left. Labour’s 2001 candidate in Wantage.

Claire Holland – D eputy leader of Lambeth Council and cabinet member for the environment and clean air. Considered to be on the Corbynsceptic wing of the party.

Just two candidates who were longlisted for Vauxhall – Lucy Caldicott, a Lambeth councillor, and Maurice Mcleod, a Wandsworth councillor and the former director of Media Diversified – have been dropped between the two stages.

One of the five candidates listed above will replace pro-Brexit incumbent Kate Hoey as Labour’s candidate at the next election in the south London seat, which voted overwhelmingly for Remain in 2016.

Ibrahim Dogus has the backing of trade unions Unite, GMB, BFAWU, CWU and USDAW, and over 40 local member endorsements from all wards. But he does not have the official support of any specific faction.

There is vocal opposition from some local members to Dogus’ candidacy, as he has been accused of not being on the Labour left, not paying the London Living Wage in all of his businesses and using personal wealth to advance his campaign, particularly through the Lambeth Life newspaper.

Katy Clark has Momentum support and, having worked in Jeremy Corbyn’s office and as a Labour official more generally, is personally endorsed by John McDonnell. She also has the backing of the FBU, the Musicians’ Union, TSSA and ASLEF.

Corbynsceptics are likely to get behind Florence Eshalomi, who is already representing the areas as a member of the London Assembly, or Claire Holland, the deputy leader of Lambeth Council backed by London MP Karen Buck.