Sunday shows: Corbyn cautions MPs against backing Johnson deal plus referendum

Ridge on Sunday

Jeremy Corbyn was first on Ridge today. Most importantly, he urged “caution” to MPs who would consider backing a deal put forward by Boris Johnson on the condition that it was put to a public vote.

In the circumstances that a Brexit deal is agreed…

On whether Labour could back a deal agreed this week: “Not that I’ve heard so far.”

How he would “treat” any Labour MP who did vote for the deal: “I’ll talk to them about it but at the moment we are actually dealing with hypotheticals…” Would they have the whip withdrawn? “We will decide what our voting process is when we know what the deal is. I can’t really answer a question on whether we support a deal or not which we haven’t yet seen and I don’t think any Labour MP is as yet able to answer that question either.”

Would you be more likely to back any deal if it was put to a confirmatory referendum? “I think many in parliament, not necessarily Labour MPs but others, might be more inclined to support it even if they don’t really agree with the deal but I would caution them on this because my view would be that I would want a deal that resembles the five pillars that we put forward and that obviously would command support and obviously does have wide support within the Labour Party and the trade unions.”

What should come first – a second referendum or a general election? “We have to get a deal that we can agree on if possible and the Labour position is that we would take this to a public vote under a Labour government which within three months we would hope to reach agreement with the EU… We will look at any deal that comes up before we trigger an election.”

On holding an election before Christmas: “ That is obviously a strong possibility but listen, we’re ready for an election any time.”

In the case that no Brexit deal is agreed…

If the price of the SNP support was a second independence referendum in Scotland, is that something you could agree to? “If we win the election, we win the election and we form a Labour government with all the policies that I’ve outlined. We are not going into coalition with anybody, we will put our programme forward in parliament. What I’ve said on the Scottish referendum is it is not our priority… and we certainly would not countenance it in the early days, early years of a Labour government because I think the 2014 referendum was supposed to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

If you lose the next election, will you stand down as leader? “It’s a hypothetical question and it’s up to the members of our party to decide who to lead it.”

Do you think the next leader should be a woman? “It’s not for me to decide who the next leader is. Obviously a woman will be a candidate, of that I am very, very sure.”

Are there any rising stars you’ve got your eye on to be leader? “Oh, there are lots of rising stars, and they are utterly brilliant people, and I enjoy working with them and campaigning with all of them, but I am not into the business of ordaining people.”

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson was also on Ridge. Asked whether there are any circumstances in which she’d back a Corbyn-led government, she replied: “No, Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to be Prime Minister.” Asked if she could back a Boris Johnson Brexit deal with a referendum attached, she said: “We will always support an amendment that says that there should be a People’s Vote.”

The Andrew Marr Show

Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Shadow Business Secretary often tipped to be the next Labour leader, said Labour should back a public vote on Johnson Brexit deal passed by the Commons.

On the Labour MPs who may vote for a Boris Johnson deal: “I wouldn’t urge any of our Labour MPs or indeed any MP across the House to support those measures.” She issued a reminder that the PM is legally bound to request an extension if it doesn’t pass.

On passing a Johnson deal with a referendum attached: “There needs to be an examination of the parliamentary arithmetic, whether there’s enough support to add an amendment…”

If there were support, would you support a referendum? “I’ve been on a journey, I’ll be honest, in relation to a public vote… I think the only option that we’ve got now is to let the people decide.” She added that supporting a public vote “should be the position if we’re faced with a deal that’s passed through the Commons by an unelected Tory Prime Minister”.

So you could attach a referendum to Johnson’s deal? “Yes, but as I say it’s hypothetical at this stage.”

Would you stand as Labour leader? “It’s not something that I’ve ever thought of or am considering at this stage… When the time comes, if the time comes, we’ve got a whole range of fantastic MPs.”