Super Sunday: Labour candidate selection results

Labour’s Super Sunday has arrived. Selections are concluding today in: defector seats Nottingham East and Liverpool Wavertree; retirement seats Bassetlaw, Poplar and Limehouse, Vauxhall and Blyth Valley; Tory-held South Thanet and Finchley and Golders Green; and Lib Dem-held North Norfolk.

The results of selection contests in defector and retirement constituencies are particularly important in terms of the make-up of the parliamentary party after the next general election, and give further clues as to whether the leadership is able to reshape it.

Liverpool Wavertree

Paula Barker, backed by Momentum and a number of large affiliated trade unions, has won Labour’s selection contest in the Liverpool seat currently represented by Luciana Berger.

The Labour left candidate won by a landslide against Southport Labour’s political education officer Katherine Summer and Wirral councillor Elizabeth Grey.

Votes: Paula Barker – 191 Kat Summer – 24 Liz Grey – 7

Barker, who succeeded Angela Rayner as UNISON’s North West regional convenor, had her parliamentary selection bid endorsed by UNISON, Unite, GMB, BFAWU and the FBU.

She supported Jeremy Corbyn in both 2015 and 2016 leadership elections, and is widely considered to be on the left of the Labour Party. Her campaign was run by Momentum in conjunction with UNISON North West.

Berger, who left Labour earlier this year stating that it was “institutionally antisemitic”, will not contest Liverpool Wavertree at the next election. Instead, she is planning to challenge the Tories in her London home seat of Finchley and Golders Green.

Barker will be running as Labour’s candidate in Liverpool Wavertree against Lib Dem candidate Richard Kemp, who ran in 2017 and was endorsed by Berger on Saturday evening. The Conservative challenger has not yet been determined.

Liverpool Wavertree is a safe Labour seat. Its huge majority at the last election was almost 30,000 votes, and Berger secured 79.5% of the vote.

Bassetlaw

Former Camden councillor Sally Gimson, a pro-Remain activist, won the selection race in Leave-voting Bassetlaw.

Gimson beat Unite-backed Ashfield councillor Keir Morrison and Ashfield local party chair Julia Long, both considered to be more on the left of the party as well as more local.

Commenting on the result, retiring incumbent John Mann tweeted: “Congratulations to Sally Gimson, Highgate Cllr selected as Bassetlaw Labour candidate. Momentum stitch up doesn’t give them the result they expected.”

Delighted to have been selected as the prospective Labour candidate for #Bassetlaw. A fantastic constituency and wonderful people – it’s an honour! pic.twitter.com/7oFbkamlk7 — Sally Gimson (@SallyGimson) October 27, 2019

Vauxhall

In what will be a disappointing result for the Labour leadership, Florence Eshalomi has been picked as the parliamentary candidate in the safe seat of Vauxhall.

The Lambeth and Southwark London Assembly member and City Hall Labour transport spokesperson, considered to be on the Corbynsceptic wing of the party, will replace Kate Hoey as Labour’s candidate at the next election.

Local members in attendance today said she delivered a notable speech, described by journalist and party activist Paul Mason as “moving and from the heart”.

LabourList understands that Eshalomi won on the fourth round of the eliminating ballot, with 319 votes to 187. Momentum-backed Katy Clark, formerly Jeremy Corbyn’s political secretary, came second.

It is thought that members on the Labour left awarded their second preferences to Eshalomi, after first voting for Clark, because many wanted to keep out leadership- and trade union-backed Ibrahim Dogus.

The activist associated with Corbynsceptic group Progress won against former local party chair Stephen Beer and deputy leader of Lambeth Council Claire Holland as well as Clark and Dogus.

I’m humbled beyond my wildest imagination to be selected as the new @VauxhallLabour Parliamentary candidate. This doesn’t happen 2girls like me but I promise to be a strong local voice for all residents in #Vauxhall – I’m ready to fight for #Remain & a @UKLabour Govt #TeamLabour pic.twitter.com/Mv0jfXIwcz — Florence Eshalomi (@FloEshalomi) October 27, 2019

Finchley and Golders Green

Barnet councillor and Labour group deputy leader Ross Houston, the only local candidate in the selection race, won the contest in Finchley and Golders Green today.

LabourList understands that Houston won against Hackney councillor Michael Desmond and Momentum vice-chair and Haringey councillor Emina Ibrahim on first preferences.

North Norfolk

Emma Corlett has been selected as Labour’s candidate in the Lib Dem seat of North Norfolk, currently represented in parliament by Norman Lamb.

The Norfolk County councillor won the race against Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach – a teacher, Great Yarmouth councillor and local party chair.

Labour came a distant third in the seat behind the Lib Dems and Tories in 2017, and fourth in 2015 behind UKIP.

Nottingham East

The constituency represented by Chris Leslie MP will see 23-year-old anti-Brexit activist Nadia Whittome take up the reins after being selected as Labour’s candidate today.

Whittome was backed by UNISON, FBU, BFAWU, NUM and ASLEF trade unions as well as Open Labour. She wrote a piece for LabourList explaining why she wanted to be the candidate for Nottingham East.

She won against local councillor Neghat Khan, endorsed by GMB and Usdaw, as well as Oxford City councillor Shaista Aziz and Rotherham councillor Taiba Yasseen.

The selection process became controversial when favourite-to-win applicant Louise Regan was not longlisted, apparently on the basis of due diligence issues.

LabourList was told by several sources that following non-admittance of a late arrival a physical altercation took place outside the selection meeting today, which led to the police being called.

There were also allegations of campaigners raising the issue of LGBT-inclusive relationship and sex education as a reason not to vote in favour of candidate Neghat Khan, who supports LGBT-inclusive teaching.

Whittome has pledged to undergo open selections ahead of every election, and to “take a worker’s wage” of £35,000, donating the rest of her MP salary.

This article will be updated as further results and details emerge…