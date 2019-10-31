Suspended Luton MP Kelvin Hopkins retires

Kelvin Hopkins – the Luton North MP who is suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation of sexual harassment claims – is retiring, LabourList understands.

Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC), which meets on Wednesday, was expected not to endorse Hopkins as a Labour candidate – just as the body is expected not to endorse suspended MPs Chris Williamson and Stephen Hepburn.

The Labour Party has now opened parliamentary candidate applications in Luton North, where Hopkins secured a majority of 14,364 votes in 2017. He currently represents the seat as an Independent.

The Bedfordshire MP was suspended from the party after Labour activist Ava Etemadzadeh complained that the MP had hugged her inappropriately after a student event in 2014.

Hopkins denied the claims, saying he had only “put an arm around her” and did not hold her tight. The case was referred to Labour’s highest disciplinary body but not concluded.

Kelvin Hopkins has been contacted for comment.