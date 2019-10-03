WATCH: I’d vote for Johnson’s deal to avoid no deal, says Mel Onn

Melanie Onn has confirmed that she would vote for Boris Johnson’s deal if confronted with a choice between his offer and no deal.
Appearing on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday evening, the Labour MP said: “If I’m confronted between this deal and a no-deal Brexit, then I will vote for a deal.”
On whether this ultimatum was likely, Onn replied that she thought it was “because I think that Boris Johnson doesn’t seem to be taking the Benn Bill particularly seriously”.
“I don’t think that he wants to extend to secure and guarantee a good deal. I think that he will drive us towards a no-deal Brexit at the end of the month,” the MP for Great Grimsby concluded.
.@OnnMel tells @Peston she will vote for Boris Johnson’s deal if it avoids a no-deal #Peston pic.twitter.com/z0nTzr5vIZ
— Peston (@itvpeston) October 2, 2019
More from LabourList
How to solve a problem like Vauxhall
A Brexit deal under Boris Johnson: what are the chances?
Labour MPs who want to vote for a Brexit deal react to Johnson’s offer