WATCH: I’d vote for Johnson’s deal to avoid no deal, says Mel Onn

Melanie Onn has confirmed that she would vote for Boris Johnson’s deal if confronted with a choice between his offer and no deal.

Appearing on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday evening, the Labour MP said: “If I’m confronted between this deal and a no-deal Brexit, then I will vote for a deal.”

On whether this ultimatum was likely, Onn replied that she thought it was “because I think that Boris Johnson doesn’t seem to be taking the Benn Bill particularly seriously”.

“I don’t think that he wants to extend to secure and guarantee a good deal. I think that he will drive us towards a no-deal Brexit at the end of the month,” the MP for Great Grimsby concluded.