WATCH: Rosie Duffield’s domestic violence speech

Rosie Duffield gave a speech during the domestic abuse bill debate this afternoon in which she shared her own personal experience of an abusive relationship.

The Labour MP for Canterbury described to the Commons how her fiancé, to whom she got engaged shortly after being elected for the first time in 2017, gradually became verbally and emotionally abusive towards her.

“Abuse isn’t only about those noticeable, physical signs. Sometimes there are no bruises. Abuse is very often all about control and power. It’s about making themselves feel big or biggest,” Duffield told MPs.

“But that’s not how abusers present themselves. It’s not how they win your heart. It’s not how they persuade you to meet them for a coffee, then go to a gig, then spend an evening snuggled up in front of a movie at their place.

“When they ask you out, they don’t present their rage, and they don’t tell you that they like the idea of strong, independent, successful women but not the reality. They don’t threaten, criticise, control, yell, or exert their physical strength in increasingly frightening ways.

“Not at the start. Not when they think you’re sweet, funny and gorgeous. Not when they want to impress you. Not when they turn up to only your third date with chocolate, then jewellery. Not when they meet your friends, your parents, or the leader of your political party.

“They don’t do any of that then. It’s only later, when the door to your home is locked. Only then do you really start to learn what power and control looks and feels like.”