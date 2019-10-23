WATCH: Yes to election once no deal is “off the table”, Burgon says

Shadow cabinet member Richard Burgon has confirmed in his media round this morning that Labour will back a general election once “no deal is off the table”.

“As soon as no deal is off the table, we want a general election calling,” the Shadow Justice Secretary told Good Morning Britain.

“We want a Labour government. That Labour government will hold a public vote so people can decide between a credible Leave option and Remain.”

It is expected that if the EU offers an extension that would delay Brexit until January or beyond, Boris Johnson will again put forward a motion to trigger an early election.

The SNP and Lib Dems say they are planning to vote in favour, but many Labour MPs have said they will not vote for an election to be held before another referendum.

Burgon later told Sky News: “I’d like to see an election before Christmas. I want to get Boris Johnson and his Thatcherite mates out of Downing Street as soon as possible.

“So as soon as the EU has agreed that extension, so that Boris Johnson cannot push us through a no deal without a mandate to do so, then we want a general election.”