What pro-deal Labour MPs are saying about how they’ll vote

Boris Johnson will be putting a new Brexit deal to the House of Commons tomorrow during a special sitting. The DUP are planning to vote against. Tory rebels and those kicked out of the party last month could be the deciding factor. But there is also focus on potential Labour rebels who may be tempted to back a deal. Here’s what they have said so far…

Gloria de Piero, who is retiring, tweeted on Wednesday: “Like the majority of the UK (and in line with the Labour manifesto i was elected on) I want to leave the EU with a deal. At no point have I said I will back the Boris Johnson deal and the more details that emerge about it, the less likely I am to vote for it.”

Ronnie Campbell, a pro-Leave MP who is also stepping down, told Newsnight on Thursday that he would vote for the deal. To the suggestion that Johnson’s deal is worse than May’s deal, he replied: “Keir Starmer is 100% Remainer. He’d say that, wouldn’t he?”

Graham Stringer, a pro-Leave MP told Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday: “It’s a bad deal but if I thought we wouldn’t get Brexit at all [without the deal], I’d consider voting for it.”

Melanie Onn has simply tweeted a link to a BBC article about the deal today. Earlier, she said: “This is the only deal… that may well secure a majority.” Adding: “I will support a reasonable deal, not a blank cheque.”

Jim Fitzpatrick has told the BBC: “I suspect I won’t be the only Labour MP looking at it with the prospect of voting for it tomorrow. 19 colleagues could clearly be thinking about it… I’m sure that a number of them like me will be voting for the deal tomorrow.”

This article will be updated as further comments are made…