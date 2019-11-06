Caitlin Kane replaces Rhea Wolfson as Livingston candidate

Labour national policy forum representative Caitlin Kane has been selected to replace Rhea Wolfson and fight the marginal Scottish constituency of Livingston.

The opportunity to stand as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in the seat became available again in July this year, when Wolfson stepped down as the challenger originally selected.

Wolfson was the candidate in 2017 and had been picked to stand again in June 2018 – but the former national executive committee (NEC) member decided to withdraw, saying she wanted to focus on her work for GMB.

Following the result, Kane tweeted: “So proud to be the Labour candidate for Livingston. I will be fighting hard to win back Labour to Livingston & to deliver a Labour government that will govern in the interest of the many. Vote Labour on 12 December to boot Boris out.”

Kane has been a representative for Scotland on the NPF since September last year. She has expressed a particular interest in the provision of housing and sustainable communities to address the housing crisis.

The seat has been held by the Scottish Nationalist Party MP Hannah Bardell since 2015. At the last election, Bardell saw her majority cut down from 16,843 to just 3,878. The Conservatives also made gains, turning Livingston into a three-way marginal.