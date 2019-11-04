Commons Speaker election: Which MPs have nominated candidates?

The following is a list of candidates in the Commons Speaker election and the MPs who nominated them.

Chris Bryant – Diana Johnson, Chris Heaton-Harris, Dr Philippa Whitford, Michael Gove, John McDonnell, Shabana Mahmood, Caroline Lucas, Luciana Berger, Greg Clark, Holly Lynch, Lyn Brown, Bim Afolami, Ian Murray, Tom Tugendhat, Melanie Onn.

Harriet Harman – Andrew Mitchell, Karen Buck, Joanna Cherry, Barbara Keeley, Daniel Zeichner, Kate Green, Janet Daby, Seema Malhotra, Emily Thornberry, Daniel Kawczynski, Rachel Reeves, Nicky Morgan, David Lammy, Christine Jardine, Dr Sarah Wollaston.

Meg Hillier – Layla Moran, Emma Hardy, Sarah Champion, Nia Griffiths, Mark Prisk, Lee Rowley, Douglas Chapman, Anne Marie Morris, Simon Hoare, Ian Mearns, Dr Lisa Cameron, Gareth Thomas, Deidre Brock.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle – Sir Charles Walker, Marion Fellows, Tracey Crouch, Marsha De Cordova, Sir David Crausby, Joan Ryan, Seema Kennedy, Pauline Latham, Kevan Jones, Sir Roger Gale, William Wragg, Christian Matheson, Khalid Mahmood, Caroline Flint, Jamie Stone.

Dame Eleanor Laing – Maria Miller, Stewart Malcolm McDonald, Stephanie Peacock, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Ross Thomson, Andrea Jenkyns, Penny Mordaunt, David Linden, Chris Grayling, Tim Loughton, Jack Brereton, Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Dame Rosie Winterton, Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Sir Edward Leigh – Richard Bacon, Dr Julian Lewis, Nigel Mills, Martin Vickers, Sir John Hayes, Barry Sheerman, Martin Docherty-Hughes, Alberto Costa, Stephen Pound, Sir David Amess, Robert Goodwill, Fiona Bruce, David Morris, Mike Kane, Geraint Davies.

Dame Rosie Winterton – Mary Creagh, Jonathan Ashworth, Peter Kyle, Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Alistair Carmichael, Eleanor Smith, Sir Kevin Barron, Liz McInnes, Mims Davies, Dame Eleanor Laing, Tommy Sheppard, John Grogan, Edward Miliband, Ian C Lucas, Tom Brake.

Bryant has been nominated by key Labour leadership figure John McDonnell, as well as Tory cabinet member Michael Gove.

Winterton also has the nomination of a shadow cabinet member, Jon Ashworth, and of former Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Harman has SNP support, plus Emily Thornberry. Meg Hillier secured a Lib Dem nomination and that of shadow cabinet member Nia Griffiths.

Hoyle, widely considered to be the frontrunner, has not been nominated by a shadow cabinet member but was put forward by frontbencher Marsha De Cordova.

Winterton will deliver her speech first, followed by Bryant, Leigh, Laing, Hillier, Hoyle and Harman in that order. The session will start at 2.30pm.