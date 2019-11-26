Corbyn calls on concerned faith leaders to “engage” with him

Jeremy Corbyn has called on faith leaders, such as the Chief Rabbi, who have concerns over Labour’s handling of racism to “engage” with him directly.

Speaking at the launch of Labour’s ‘race and faith manifesto’ today, Corbyn repeatedly declared that antisemitism had “no place whatsoever” within the party or wider society.

Answering questions on antisemitism, he said: “There is no place for it, and I ask those that think things have not been done correctly to tell me about it, talk to me about it but above all engage.

“I’m very happy to engage with anybody. My whole life has been engagement with people. Sometimes you agree with them, sometimes you don’t, but you only learn by that process of engagement.”

The Labour leader did not explicitly address the criticisms made by the Chief Rabbi in The Times today, but invited him as well as the Archbishop of Canterbury and others to “talk to us about what their concerns are”.

Corbyn declared that he would have an “open door to all the faith leaders” as Prime Minister, and that no community would be “at risk” under a Labour government.

He also argued that Labour’s handling of disciplinary cases had improved, adding: “When people commit antisemitic acts, they are brought to book, and if necessary expelled from the party or suspended or asked to be educated better about it.”

The Chief Rabbi has made an unprecedented intervention through an article in which he says Jewish people have been “treated by many as an irritant, as opposed to a minority community with genuine concerns”.

In the Times piece, Ephraim Mirvis describes antisemitism within the Labour Party as a “poison” that has been “sanctioned from the top”, and calls on readers to “vote with their conscience”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “A Labour government will guarantee the security of the Jewish community, defend and support the Jewish way of life, and combat rising antisemitism in our country and across Europe.”

Introducing Corbyn at the campaign event, Lord Alf Dubs – who fled Nazi persecution as a child – said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the Chief Rabbi’s criticism of Labour and Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour’s race and faith manifesto sets out a range of policies aimed at improving representation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) and faith communities, as well as address historical injustices.

Below is a full list of the policies included in the manifesto, which can be read in full here. The wording is taken from the manifesto text.

Eliminate racial inequality from our economy and extend pay gap reporting to ethnic minority groups and tackle pay discrimination on the basis of race.

An equality audit all our policies before, during and after implementation.

Commission an independent review into the threat of far-right extremism and how to tackle it.

Enhance the powers and functions of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, making it truly independent.

Appoint a Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief to work across government to promote Freedom of Religious Belief in the UK and abroad.

Develop a comprehensive Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community equality strategy to tackle persistent inequalities, in particular within housing, education and criminal justice.

Ensure the views of communities with or without faith are respected and protected across our society.

Historical Injustices