General election 2019: LabourList poll tracker

We’ll be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out – keep checking back here to stay updated on how each party is doing…
November 11th
Source: ICM
CON: 39%
LAB: 31%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 8%
GRN: 3%
SNP: 3%
UKIP: 1%
2,035 respondents, online between November 8th and 11th.
November 9th
Source: Deltapoll
CON: 41%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 16%
BREX: 6%
GRN: 2%
1,518 respondents, online between November 6th and 9th.
November 8th
Source: Panelbase
CON: 40%
LAB: 30%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 8%
SNP: 4%
GRN: 3%
1,046 respondents, online between 6th and 8th November.
Source: Opinium
CON: 41%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 6%
SNP: 5%
GRN: 2%
2,001 respondents, surveyed between November 6th and 8th.
Source: YouGov
CON: 39%
LAB: 26%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 10%
GRN: 4%
1,598 respondents, online between November 7th and 8th.
Source: Survation
CON: 35%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 10%
SNP: 4%
GRN: 1%
2,037 respondents, online between November 6th and 8th.
November 6th
Source: YouGov
CON: 36%
LAB: 25%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 11%
GRN: 5%
1,667 respondents, online between November 5th and 6th.
Source: ComRes
CON: 36%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 11%
OTHER: 8%
6,097 respondents interviewed between October 30th and November 6th.
November 4th
Source: YouGov
CON: 38%
LAB: 25%
LDEM: 16%
BREX: 11%
GRN: 5%
3,284 respondents, online between November 1st and 4th.
Source: ICM
CON: 38%
LAB: 31%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 9%
GRN: 3%
SNP: 3%
2,047 respondents, online between November 1st and 4th.
November 2nd
Source: Deltapoll
CON: 40%
LAB: 28%
LDEM: 14%
BREX: 11%
SNP: 3%
GRN: 2%
1,500 respondents, online between October 31st and November 2nd.
November 1st
Source: YouGov
CON: 39%
LAB: 27%
LDEM: 16%
BREX: 7%
GRN: 4%
1,834 respondents, online between October 31st and November 1st.
October 31st
Source: ORB
CON: 36%
LAB: 28%
LDEM: 14%
BREX: 12%
SNP: 5%
GRN: 4%
1,519 respondents, online between October 30th and 31st.
Source: Panelbase
CON: 40%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 14%
BREX: 9%
SNP: 3%
GRN: 3%
1,001 respondents, online between 30th and 31st October.
Source: ComRes
CON: 36%
LAB: 28%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 10%
GRN: 3%
SNP: 4%
2,032 respondents interviewed between October 30th and 31st.
October 28th
Source: Ipsos Mori
CON: 41%
LAB: 24%
LDEM: 20%
BREX: 7%
GRN: 3%
1,001 respondents interviewed by telephone between October 25th and 28th.
October 25th
Source: Opinium
CON: 40%
LAB: 24%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 10%
SNP: 5%
GRN: 3%
2,001 respondents between October 23rd and 25th.
