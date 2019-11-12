General election 2019: LabourList poll tracker

We’ll be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out – keep checking back here to stay updated on how each party is doing…

November 11th

Source: ICM

CON: 39%

LAB: 31%

LDEM: 15%

BREX: 8%

GRN: 3%

SNP: 3%

UKIP: 1%

2,035 respondents, online between November 8th and 11th.

November 9th

Source: Deltapoll

CON: 41%

LAB: 29%

LDEM: 16%

BREX: 6%

GRN: 2%

1,518 respondents, online between November 6th and 9th.

November 8th

Source: Panelbase

CON: 40%

LAB: 30%

LDEM: 15%

BREX: 8%

SNP: 4%

GRN: 3%

1,046 respondents, online between 6th and 8th November.

Source: Opinium

CON: 41%

LAB: 29%

LDEM: 15%

BREX: 6%

SNP: 5%

GRN: 2%

2,001 respondents, surveyed between November 6th and 8th.

Source: YouGov

CON: 39%

LAB: 26%

LDEM: 17%

BREX: 10%

GRN: 4%

1,598 respondents, online between November 7th and 8th.

Source: Survation

CON: 35%

LAB: 29%

LDEM: 17%

BREX: 10%

SNP: 4%

GRN: 1%

2,037 respondents, online between November 6th and 8th.

November 6th

Source: YouGov

CON: 36%

LAB: 25%

LDEM: 17%

BREX: 11%

GRN: 5%

1,667 respondents, online between November 5th and 6th.

Source: ComRes

CON: 36%

LAB: 29%

LDEM: 17%

BREX: 11%

OTHER: 8%

6,097 respondents interviewed between October 30th and November 6th.

November 4th

Source: YouGov

CON: 38%

LAB: 25%

LDEM: 16%

BREX: 11%

GRN: 5%

3,284 respondents, online between November 1st and 4th.

Source: ICM

CON: 38%

LAB: 31%

LDEM: 15%

BREX: 9%

GRN: 3%

SNP: 3%

2,047 respondents, online between November 1st and 4th.

November 2nd

Source: Deltapoll

CON: 40%

LAB: 28%

LDEM: 14%

BREX: 11%

SNP: 3%

GRN: 2%

1,500 respondents, online between October 31st and November 2nd.

November 1st

Source: YouGov

CON: 39%

LAB: 27%

LDEM: 16%

BREX: 7%

GRN: 4%

1,834 respondents, online between October 31st and November 1st.

October 31st

Source: ORB

CON: 36%

LAB: 28%

LDEM: 14%

BREX: 12%

SNP: 5%

GRN: 4%

1,519 respondents, online between October 30th and 31st.

Source: Panelbase

CON: 40%

LAB: 29%

LDEM: 14%

BREX: 9%

SNP: 3%

GRN: 3%

1,001 respondents, online between 30th and 31st October.

Source: ComRes

CON: 36%

LAB: 28%

LDEM: 17%

BREX: 10%

GRN: 3%

SNP: 4%

2,032 respondents interviewed between October 30th and 31st.

October 28th

Source: Ipsos Mori

CON: 41%

LAB: 24%

LDEM: 20%

BREX: 7%

GRN: 3%

1,001 respondents interviewed by telephone between October 25th and 28th.

October 25th

Source: Opinium

CON: 40%

LAB: 24%

LDEM: 15%

BREX: 10%

SNP: 5%

GRN: 3%

2,001 respondents between October 23rd and 25th.