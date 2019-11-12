Home

General election 2019: LabourList poll tracker

Elliot Chappell

We’ll be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out – keep checking back here to stay updated on how each party is doing…

November 11th

Source: ICM

CON: 39%
LAB: 31%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 8%
GRN: 3%
SNP: 3%
UKIP: 1%

2,035 respondents, online between November 8th and 11th.

November 9th

Source: Deltapoll

CON: 41%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 16%
BREX: 6%
GRN: 2%

1,518 respondents, online between November 6th and 9th. 

November 8th

Source: Panelbase

CON: 40%
LAB: 30%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 8%
SNP: 4%
GRN: 3%

1,046 respondents, online between 6th and 8th November. 

Source: Opinium

CON: 41%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 6%
SNP: 5%
GRN: 2%

2,001 respondents, surveyed between November 6th and 8th.

Source: YouGov

CON: 39%
LAB: 26%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 10%
GRN: 4%

1,598 respondents, online between November 7th and 8th. 

Source: Survation

CON: 35%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 10%
SNP: 4%
GRN: 1%

2,037 respondents, online between November 6th and 8th. 

November 6th

Source: YouGov

CON: 36%
LAB: 25%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 11%
GRN: 5%

1,667 respondents, online between November 5th and 6th. 

Source: ComRes

CON: 36%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 11%
OTHER: 8%

6,097 respondents interviewed between October 30th and November 6th. 

November 4th

Source: YouGov

CON: 38%
LAB: 25%
LDEM: 16%
BREX: 11%
GRN: 5%

3,284 respondents, online between November 1st and 4th. 

Source: ICM

CON: 38%
LAB: 31%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 9%
GRN: 3%
SNP: 3%

2,047 respondents, online between November 1st and 4th. 

November 2nd

Source: Deltapoll

CON: 40%
LAB: 28%
LDEM: 14%
BREX: 11%
SNP: 3%
GRN: 2%

1,500 respondents, online between October 31st and November 2nd. 

November 1st

Source: YouGov

CON: 39%
LAB: 27%
LDEM: 16%
BREX: 7%
GRN: 4%

1,834 respondents, online between October 31st and November 1st. 

October 31st

Source: ORB

CON: 36%
LAB: 28%
LDEM: 14%
BREX: 12%
SNP: 5%
GRN: 4%

1,519 respondents, online between October 30th and 31st. 

Source: Panelbase

CON: 40%
LAB: 29%
LDEM: 14%
BREX: 9%
SNP: 3%
GRN: 3%

1,001 respondents, online between 30th and 31st October. 

Source: ComRes

CON: 36%
LAB: 28%
LDEM: 17%
BREX: 10%
GRN: 3%
SNP: 4%

2,032 respondents interviewed between October 30th and 31st. 

October 28th

Source: Ipsos Mori

CON: 41%
LAB: 24%
LDEM: 20%
BREX: 7%
GRN: 3%

1,001 respondents interviewed by telephone between October 25th and 28th. 

October 25th

Source: Opinium

CON: 40%
LAB: 24%
LDEM: 15%
BREX: 10%
SNP: 5%
GRN: 3%

2,001 respondents between October 23rd and 25th. 

Tags: Lib Dems / Polling / SNP / Labour / Conservative / Greens / Brexit Party / General election 2019 / Poll tracker /

More from LabourList