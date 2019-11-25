Labour targets grey vote with new ‘pensioners pledge card’

Labour will set out the details of its offer to pensioners with new pledge card on Tuesday, aiming to highlight the lack of solutions presented by the Tory manifesto launched over the weekend.

Although Boris Johnson claimed to have a plan for fixing the social care crisis when he first entered Downing Street, the policy document released on Sunday only talks of the need to develop a cross-party solution.

Under the Tories, nearly £8bn has been cut from social care budgets, which are separate from the NHS and dealt with on a local basis. 1.5 million older people have been left without the care that they need, according to Age UK.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party has proposed the creation of a National Care Service – as well as free personal care for over-65s, extra care packages and a lifetime cap on personal contributions to care costs.

Labour’s ‘Pensioners Pledge Card’ will promise to: