“On your side” – Labour’s party political broadcast

Sienna Rodgers

Labour’s latest party political broadcast seeks to promote the general election campaign message ‘on your side’.

The video features a number of Labour members and supporters who talk about the impact of austerity and the difference that a Labour government could make to their lives.

It also includes Jeremy Corbyn, who is seen speaking to the shadow cabinet about the need to win the upcoming election and delivering a speech on the campaign trail.

