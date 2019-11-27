“On your side” – Labour’s party political broadcast

Labour’s latest party political broadcast seeks to promote the general election campaign message ‘on your side’.
The video features a number of Labour members and supporters who talk about the impact of austerity and the difference that a Labour government could make to their lives.
It also includes Jeremy Corbyn, who is seen speaking to the shadow cabinet about the need to win the upcoming election and delivering a speech on the campaign trail.
Watch our latest Party Election Broadcast before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/RiridzddYM
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 27, 2019
