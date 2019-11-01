Progress activist Mary Wimbury wins Wrexham selection

Mary Wimbury, a member of the strategy board of Corbynsceptic group Progress, has won the selection contest in the Welsh marginal seat of Wrexham, and will replace Ian C. Lucas as the Labour candidate at the upcoming election.

LabourList understands that the winning candidate picked up 60 votes from local members, while her opponent Helen Grout – a local charity worker – gained 40 votes. The leader of the Labour group on Wrexham Council, Dana Davies, and Sharon Morris were also included on the all-women shortlist of four.

The new parliamentary candidate for Wrexham previously stood as a Welsh Labour candidate in Aberconway in 2015, for the Welsh Assembly in 2017 and for the European Parliament in 2018. Wimbury works in social care. She used to run an education charity and has worked for the BBC and two local government organisations.

The seat became available following the announcement from incumbent MP Ian Lucas that he would be retiring after almost two decades in Parliament. Wrexham is not a safe seat for Labour, though it has returned Labour MPs since 1935. Labour won the seat in 2017 with a majority of just 1,832 votes.