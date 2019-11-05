Rebecca Long-Bailey unveils new logo in campaign video

Rebecca Long-Bailey, widely tipped to be a likely frontrunner in a future Labour leadership election contest, unveiled a new personal logo in a campaign video today.

“Mum says I was born to the sound of the roar of the Stretford end,” the shadow cabinet member says as she opens the video, which outlines the significant events of her birth year 1979.

Long-Bailey goes on to talk about the impact of Margaret Thatcher’s government, deindustrialisation and Tory austerity. She concludes that Labour plans to “build the future of communities by the many, for the many”.

The general election campaign video has already been shared among party members and activists who have described it as the start of Long-Bailey’s leadership bid.