Sunday shows: £1.2tn figure is “work of fiction”, say top Labour figures

The Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s local government spokesperson and election campaigns chief, talked about the manifesto and its costings, the Brexit policy and freedom of movement.

On the Tory claim that Labour policies would cost £1.2tn: “This is an absolute work of fiction by the Conservatives. You can’t trust a word that Johnson and his ministers say on this issue.”

Confirmed that the ‘Clause V’ meeting would be on Saturday 16th November, when Labour will “finalise and hammer out our manifesto”, which will be “fully costed”.

Used the slogan “let the people decide” to defend Labour’s Brexit policy.

On freedom of movement, which Jeremy Corbyn appeared to endorse this week, he said Labour is proposing “bespoke, reciprocal arrangements” that would be “bilateral”. Added: “There are people who live and work in the EU and there are EU citizens who live and work in the UK. We want to negotiate an arrangement where that can continue.”

Ridge on Sunday

Nia Griffith, Shadow Defence Secretary, was shown new research by Centre for Towns showing that Labour is performing badly in ex-industrial towns. She also talked about the £1.2tn figure, and Labour’s defence plans.

On the Centre for Towns polling: “From a very low base, Labour made enormous progress [in 2017]… I think we will see a change in these polls.”

Described the £1.2tn figure as “absolutely ludicrous”, adding: “When we publish our manifesto next week, we’ll also be publishing all the costs.”

Announcing new Labour policies for veterans, she said the party wants to “enhance their opportunities” and award a “right to lifelong learning and training”, as well as offer access to health services and ensure homeless veterans are “housed promptly”.

On Labour’s approach to defence: “The UK should have a very strong voice on the world stage… We take very seriously the wellbeing and the human rights of people across the world.”

On renewing Trident: “We are absolutely committed to keeping our nuclear deterrent. We feel it’s a very very important part of our defence… Jeremy fully understands what deterrence means.” Added: “I can assure you that the defence of this country is absolutely foremost in Jeremy’s mind.”

Kwasi Karteng had what was described as a “car crash interview” when he was asked about the Tory claim that Labour plans would cost £1.2tn. “I’m not going to bandy around figures,” he said.