The list of Labour candidates signed up to the Remain pledge

© Jess Hurd/Another Europe is Possible

Campaign group Remain Labour has drawn up a pledge, which states: “Labour is committed to a confirmatory referendum, to give you the final say on Brexit. If elected as your Labour MP, I pledge to campaign to Remain in the EU.”

136 Labour candidates have signed up to it so far during the 2019 general election campaign. Here’s our rolling list, which will be regularly updated until polling day December 12th…

  1. Khalil Ahmad, Wycombe
  2. Marina Ahmad, Beckenham
  3. Rushanara Ali, Bethnal Green and Bow
  4. Tahir Ali, Birmingham Hall Green
  5. Rosena Allin-Khan, Tooting
  6. Callum Anderson, South West Bedfordshire
  7. Fleur Anderson, Putney
  8. Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower
  9. Christine Bayliss, Bexhill and Battle
  10. Margaret Beckett, Derby South
  11. Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam
  12. Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central
  13. Rosa Bolger, Witney
  14. Kevin Bonavia, Clacton
  15. Ben Bradshaw, Exeter
  16. Stuart Brady, Loughborough
  17. Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West
  18. Giles Bridge, Ribble Valley
  19. Chris Bryant, Rhondda
  20. Karen Buck, Westminster North
  21. James Bull, South East Cambridgeshire
  22. Ruth Cadbury, Brentford and Isleworth
  23. Bambos Charalambos, Enfield Southgate
  24. Zahid Chauhan, Cheadle
  25. Sarah Church, Swindon South
  26. Anna Coda, Hereford and South Herefordshire
  27. Neil Coyle, Bermondsey and Old Southwark
  28. Mary Creagh, Wakefield
  29. Janet Daby, Lewisham East
  30. Geraint Davies, Swansea West
  31. Alexandra Davies-Jones, Pontypridd
  32. Karen Davis, Norwich North
  33. Marsha de Cordova, Battersea
  34. Thangam Debbonaire, Bristol West
  35. Emma Dent Coad, Kensington
  36. Anneliese Dodds, Oxford East
  37. Stephen Doughty, Cardiff South and Penarth
  38. David Drew, Stroud
  39. Rosie Duffield, Canterbury
  40. Pam Duncan-Glancy, Glasgow North
  41. Maria Eagle, Garston and Halewood
  42. Rachel Eden, Reading West
  43. Martin Edobor, Witham
  44. Chris Elmore, Ogmore
  45. Flo Eshalomi, Vauxhall
  46. Jon Fisher, North Wiltshire
  47. Olga Fitzroy, Croydon South
  48. Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham Deptford
  49. James Frith, Bury North
  50. Sheila Gilmore, Edinburgh East
  51. Dan Greef, South Cambridgeshire
  52. Kate Green, Stretford and Urmston
  53. Lilian Greenwood, Nottingham South
  54. John Grogan, Keighley
  55. Faten Hameed, Glasgow Central
  56. Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East
  57. Harriet Harman, Camberwell and Peckham
  58. Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood
  59. Andrew Hilland, Lanark and Hamilton East
  60. Cara Hilton, Dunfmeline and West Fife
  61. ​Ross Houston, Finchley and Golders Green
  62. Mark Huband, North East Somerset
  63. Rupa Huq, Ealing and Central Acton
  64. Simon Jeal, Orpington
  65. Darren Jones, Bristol North West
  66. Susan Jones, Clwyd South
  67. Preet Kaur Gill, Birmingham Edgbaston
  68. Ged Killen, Rutherglen and Hamilton West
  69. Gen Kitchen, South Northamptonshire
  70. Peter Kyle, Hove
  71. Peter Lamb, Crawley
  72. David Lammy, Tottenham
  73. Clive Lewis, Norwich South
  74. Robert Logan, Thornbury and Yate
  75. Sandy Martin, Ipswich
  76. Rachael Maskell, York Central
  77. Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East
  78. Seamus McCauley, Sevenoaks
  79. Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde
  80. Siobhain McDonagh, Mitcham and Morden
  81. Alison McGovern, Wirral South
  82. Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne North
  83. Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North
  84. Annette Medhurst, Wokingham
  85. Madeleine Moon, Bridgend
  86. Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South
  87. David Morgan, Buckingham
  88. Gordon Munro, Edinburgh North
  89. Ed Murphy, North West Cambridgeshire
  90. Ian Murray, Edinburgh South
  91. Hannah O’Neill, Milton Keynes South
  92. Kate Osamor, Edmonton
  93. Chris Ostrowski, Watford
  94. George Penny, Cheltenham
  95. Mathew Pennycook, Greenwich and Woolwich
  96. Anna Perrett, York Outer
  97. Jess Phillips, Birmingham Yardley
  98. Cheryl Pidgeon, Rushcliffe
  99. David Pinto-Duschinsky, Hendon
  100. Luke Pollard, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
  101. Charlynne Pullen, Milton Keynes North
  102. Moira Ramage, Paisley and Renfrewshire South
  103. Steve Reed, Croydon North
  104. Ellie Reeves, Lewisham West and Penge
  105. Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Streatham
  106. Jonny Roberts, Wantage
  107. Matt Rodda, Reading East
  108. Rachael Ross, Devizes
  109. Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Brighton Kemptown
  110. Bella Sankey, Arundel and South Downs
  111. Jackie Schneider, Wimbledon
  112. Peter Shearman, Windsor
  113. Tulip Siddiq, Hampstead and Kilburn
  114. Andy Slaughter, Hammersmith
  115. Jeff Smith, Manchester Withington
  116. Karin Smyth, Bristol South
  117. Alex Sobel, Leeds North West
  118. Jo Stevens, Cardiff Central
  119. Wes Streeting, Ilford North
  120. Paul Sweeney, Glasgow North East
  121. Gareth Thomas, Harrow West
  122. Antony Tucker, Kenilworth and Southam
  123. Anna Turley, Redcar
  124. Matt Uberoi, Chelsea and Fulham
  125. Chris Vince, Hertford and Stortford
  126. Catherine, West Hornsey and Wood Green
  127. Matt Western, Warwick and Leamington
  128. Andrew Western, Altrincham and Sale West
  129. Martin Whitfield, East Lothian
  130. Alan Whithead, Southampton Test
  131. Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East
  132. Emma Whysall, Chipping Barnet
  133. Steffie Williams, Arfon
  134. Phil Wilson, Sedgefield
  135. Mary Wimbury, Wrexham
  136. Daniel Zeichner, Cambridge
