The list of Labour candidates signed up to the Remain pledge

Campaign group Remain Labour has drawn up a pledge, which states: “Labour is committed to a confirmatory referendum, to give you the final say on Brexit. If elected as your Labour MP, I pledge to campaign to Remain in the EU.”
136 Labour candidates have signed up to it so far during the 2019 general election campaign. Here’s our rolling list, which will be regularly updated until polling day December 12th…
Below is the full list.
- Khalil Ahmad, Wycombe
- Marina Ahmad, Beckenham
- Rushanara Ali, Bethnal Green and Bow
- Tahir Ali, Birmingham Hall Green
- Rosena Allin-Khan, Tooting
- Callum Anderson, South West Bedfordshire
- Fleur Anderson, Putney
- Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower
- Christine Bayliss, Bexhill and Battle
- Margaret Beckett, Derby South
- Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam
- Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central
- Rosa Bolger, Witney
- Kevin Bonavia, Clacton
- Ben Bradshaw, Exeter
- Stuart Brady, Loughborough
- Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West
- Giles Bridge, Ribble Valley
- Chris Bryant, Rhondda
- Karen Buck, Westminster North
- James Bull, South East Cambridgeshire
- Ruth Cadbury, Brentford and Isleworth
- Bambos Charalambos, Enfield Southgate
- Zahid Chauhan, Cheadle
- Sarah Church, Swindon South
- Anna Coda, Hereford and South Herefordshire
- Neil Coyle, Bermondsey and Old Southwark
- Mary Creagh, Wakefield
- Janet Daby, Lewisham East
- Geraint Davies, Swansea West
- Alexandra Davies-Jones, Pontypridd
- Karen Davis, Norwich North
- Marsha de Cordova, Battersea
- Thangam Debbonaire, Bristol West
- Emma Dent Coad, Kensington
- Anneliese Dodds, Oxford East
- Stephen Doughty, Cardiff South and Penarth
- David Drew, Stroud
- Rosie Duffield, Canterbury
- Pam Duncan-Glancy, Glasgow North
- Maria Eagle, Garston and Halewood
- Rachel Eden, Reading West
- Martin Edobor, Witham
- Chris Elmore, Ogmore
- Flo Eshalomi, Vauxhall
- Jon Fisher, North Wiltshire
- Olga Fitzroy, Croydon South
- Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham Deptford
- James Frith, Bury North
- Sheila Gilmore, Edinburgh East
- Dan Greef, South Cambridgeshire
- Kate Green, Stretford and Urmston
- Lilian Greenwood, Nottingham South
- John Grogan, Keighley
- Faten Hameed, Glasgow Central
- Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East
- Harriet Harman, Camberwell and Peckham
- Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood
- Andrew Hilland, Lanark and Hamilton East
- Cara Hilton, Dunfmeline and West Fife
- Ross Houston, Finchley and Golders Green
- Mark Huband, North East Somerset
- Rupa Huq, Ealing and Central Acton
- Simon Jeal, Orpington
- Darren Jones, Bristol North West
- Susan Jones, Clwyd South
- Preet Kaur Gill, Birmingham Edgbaston
- Ged Killen, Rutherglen and Hamilton West
- Gen Kitchen, South Northamptonshire
- Peter Kyle, Hove
- Peter Lamb, Crawley
- David Lammy, Tottenham
- Clive Lewis, Norwich South
- Robert Logan, Thornbury and Yate
- Sandy Martin, Ipswich
- Rachael Maskell, York Central
- Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East
- Seamus McCauley, Sevenoaks
- Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde
- Siobhain McDonagh, Mitcham and Morden
- Alison McGovern, Wirral South
- Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne North
- Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North
- Annette Medhurst, Wokingham
- Madeleine Moon, Bridgend
- Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South
- David Morgan, Buckingham
- Gordon Munro, Edinburgh North
- Ed Murphy, North West Cambridgeshire
- Ian Murray, Edinburgh South
- Hannah O’Neill, Milton Keynes South
- Kate Osamor, Edmonton
- Chris Ostrowski, Watford
- George Penny, Cheltenham
- Mathew Pennycook, Greenwich and Woolwich
- Anna Perrett, York Outer
- Jess Phillips, Birmingham Yardley
- Cheryl Pidgeon, Rushcliffe
- David Pinto-Duschinsky, Hendon
- Luke Pollard, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
- Charlynne Pullen, Milton Keynes North
- Moira Ramage, Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Steve Reed, Croydon North
- Ellie Reeves, Lewisham West and Penge
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Streatham
- Jonny Roberts, Wantage
- Matt Rodda, Reading East
- Rachael Ross, Devizes
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Brighton Kemptown
- Bella Sankey, Arundel and South Downs
- Jackie Schneider, Wimbledon
- Peter Shearman, Windsor
- Tulip Siddiq, Hampstead and Kilburn
- Andy Slaughter, Hammersmith
- Jeff Smith, Manchester Withington
- Karin Smyth, Bristol South
- Alex Sobel, Leeds North West
- Jo Stevens, Cardiff Central
- Wes Streeting, Ilford North
- Paul Sweeney, Glasgow North East
- Gareth Thomas, Harrow West
- Antony Tucker, Kenilworth and Southam
- Anna Turley, Redcar
- Matt Uberoi, Chelsea and Fulham
- Chris Vince, Hertford and Stortford
- Catherine, West Hornsey and Wood Green
- Matt Western, Warwick and Leamington
- Andrew Western, Altrincham and Sale West
- Martin Whitfield, East Lothian
- Alan Whithead, Southampton Test
- Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East
- Emma Whysall, Chipping Barnet
- Steffie Williams, Arfon
- Phil Wilson, Sedgefield
- Mary Wimbury, Wrexham
- Daniel Zeichner, Cambridge
