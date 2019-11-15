Tim Roache re-elected as GMB general secretary with 61% of vote

Tim Roache has been re-elected as the general secretary of trade union GMB for a second term, with 61% of votes cast in his favour.

First elected to the post in 2015, the incumbent was approved again by trade unionists in an all-member ballot – defeating challenger Kathleen Walker Shaw.

Commenting on the result, Roache said: “It’s a huge honour to have received this backing from GMB members. I’m humbled by the support and encouragement I’ve received.

“I’m so grateful to members for putting their trust in me once again to build on the best of our traditions and continue our work building a twenty first century union. We’re growing our profile, building our power and working to change the world of work.

“When I stood four years, I pledged to be an activist general secretary and to lead from the front. I’ve been true to my word and will continue to fight for our members, their families and communities.”