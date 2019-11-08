WATCH: “I do not believe Corbyn is antisemitic,” says Bercow

John Bercow has defended Jeremy Corbyn from accusations of antisemitism in an interview with Alastair Campbell for GQ magazine.

The recently retired Commons Speaker said: “Though there is a big issue and it has to be addressed, I do not myself believe that Jeremy Corbyn is antisemitic. That is my honest view.”

Although the Labour leader has “a challenge in his party” that “does need to be addressed”, Bercow added: “He’s been very supportive of me, and I’ve never detected so much as a whiff of antisemitism.”

Earlier this week, Bercow described Brexit as the “biggest mistake of this country after the war”.