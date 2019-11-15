WATCH: Labour’s immigration video – with 2.1m views

Labour’s latest new general election campaign video released on Thursday evening, which argues against the stigmatisation of migrants, has garnered over 2.1m views within the first 16 hours.

“When politicians resort to blaming immigrants, you know they’ve run out of ideas,” the UK Labour Party tweeted as it put out the video last night. Since the clip was first shared on Twitter, it has been retweeted 5,300 times and liked 15,000 times at the time of writing.