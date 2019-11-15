WATCH: PM stumped by “how are you relatable” question

The Prime Minister was stumped this morning when asked by a BBC presenter in what way he was relatable to the general public.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Boris Johnson was asked by Naga Munchetty: “Why are you relatable to families up and down and across the country? How can they relate to you and your family?”

He replied: “I, I think that, er, the best answer I can give is that, I, I, of course I’ve been, er, I’ve had a very happy and wonderful life in many, many ways.

The Prime Minister continued: “I was the beneficiary of – my parents gave me fantastic opportunities. They brought me up to, er, be very intellectually…”

Later, he added: “If you ask me why am I relatable… Am I relatable? I’ve not the faintest idea. It seems to me the most difficult psychological question anybody has ever asked me.”

.@BBCNaga: “Give someone an idea of what you are – what the man is like. Why are you relatable to families up and down the country? How can they relate to you?” Johnson waffles on, again, and then brings it back to Brexit, again. Naga: “Have you ever used a mop before?” pic.twitter.com/W5CIJ5sT4B — Damon Evans (@damocrat) November 15, 2019

Reacting to the clip, GMB union quoted Pulp’s Common People: “He will never understand. How it feels to live your life. He’ll never live like common people. He’ll never do whatever common people do.”