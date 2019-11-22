Home

WATCH: The best election videos released today

1. Jo Swinson is confronted in Glasgow by a socialist who wants to talk about the Tory austerity programme supported by the Lib Dems.

2. Labour-affiliated trade union GMB has released a video imagining how Boris Johnson might finalise the Conservative Party manifesto. The date of the Tory manifesto release has not yet confirmed, but the policy document drop this weekend.

3. Labour… actually is… all around us. The best Love Actually parody yet.

Tags: Boris Johnson / GMB / Jo Swinson / Rosena Allin-Khan / General election 2019 /

More from LabourList