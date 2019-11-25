WATCH: The latest must-see election campaign videos

1. Government minister Nicky Morgan attempts to defend the manifesto claim of having ‘30,000 extra nurses’ – 19,000 of which are just nurses they hope to retain. It doesn’t go well.

Piers and Susanna cutting through the bullshit like a hot knife through butter. pic.twitter.com/5gTVPcnfbk — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) November 25, 2019

2. More strange news from Ashfield, which is surely one of the weirdest seats in this election, as Tory candidate Lee Anderson tries to trick Michael Crick.

this is more Thick Of It than the actual Thick Of It pic.twitter.com/E1No9i44f1 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 25, 2019

3. Jeremy Corbyn talks to Joe about Labour’s art and culture fund, Brexit position and chances of winning the election.