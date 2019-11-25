Home

WATCH: The latest must-see election campaign videos

1. Government minister Nicky Morgan attempts to defend the manifesto claim of having ‘30,000 extra nurses’ – 19,000 of which are just nurses they hope to retain. It doesn’t go well.

2. More strange news from Ashfield, which is surely one of the weirdest seats in this election, as Tory candidate Lee Anderson tries to trick Michael Crick.

3. Jeremy Corbyn talks to Joe about Labour’s art and culture fund, Brexit position and chances of winning the election.

