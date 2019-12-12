40 Labour candidates sign Extinction Rebellion pledge

40 Labour candidates have signed the #ThreeDemandsBill pledge put forward by the environmental activist campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

By committing their support, these candidates are promising to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency (Declaration, Emissions Target and Citizens’ Assembly) Bill if elected.

The proposed legislation would enshrine into law the three central demands of XR, which are:

Tell the truth: Government must tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, working with other institutions to communicate the urgency for change. Act now: Government must act now to halt biodiversity loss and halt greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025. Beyond politics: Government must create and be led by the decisions of a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.

Below is the full list of Labour candidates that have signed the #ThreeDemandsBill pledge.