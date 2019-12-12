40 Labour candidates sign Extinction Rebellion pledge

40 Labour candidates have signed the #ThreeDemandsBill pledge put forward by the environmental activist campaign group Extinction Rebellion.
By committing their support, these candidates are promising to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency (Declaration, Emissions Target and Citizens’ Assembly) Bill if elected.
The proposed legislation would enshrine into law the three central demands of XR, which are:
- Tell the truth: Government must tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, working with other institutions to communicate the urgency for change.
- Act now: Government must act now to halt biodiversity loss and halt greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.
- Beyond politics: Government must create and be led by the decisions of a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.
Below is the full list of Labour candidates that have signed the #ThreeDemandsBill pledge.
- Monique Tamara Miller, Angus
- Bella Sankey, Arundel and South Downs
- Suzette Elizabeth Watson, Banbury
- Chloe Hopkins, Beverley and Holderness
- Liam Byrne, Birmingham Hodge Hill
- Paul Bidwell, Bracknell
- Tom Davies, Breckon and Radnorshire
- Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East
- Jess Barnard, Broadland
- Rosie Duffield, Canterbury
- Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North
- Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West
- Maria Carroll, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
- Ahmad Nawaz Wattoo, Carshalton and Wallington
- Dinah Mulholland, Ceredigion
- Penny Richards, Chelmsford
- Tina McKay, Colchester
- Thelma Walker, Colne Valley
- Rosalind Garton, Dundee East
- Jim Malone, Dundee West
- Sam Jordan, Eastleigh
- Andrew Slaughter, Hammersmith
- Tulip Siddiq, Hampstead and Kilburn
- Holly Kal-Weiss, Hertsmere
- Emma Dent Coad, Kensington and Chelsea
- Alex Sobel, Leeds North West
- Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield
- Kate Linnegar, North Swindon
- Angelian Gladys Antonia Laura Leatherbarrow, Romford
- Claire Ransom, Romsey and Southampton North
- Aston Line, Southend West
- Sarah Church, South Swindon
- Felicity Owen, St Austell and Newquay
- David Drew, Stroud
- Alan Mackenzie, The Cotswolds
- Dylan Harrison, The Wreckin
- Stella Creasy, Walthamstow
- Ibrahim Dogus, West Bromwich East
- Rosalind Bolger, Witney
- Jackie Schneider, Wimbledon
