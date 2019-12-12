Home

40 Labour candidates sign Extinction Rebellion pledge

Elliot Chappell

40 Labour candidates have signed the #ThreeDemandsBill pledge put forward by the environmental activist campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

By committing their support, these candidates are promising to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency (Declaration, Emissions Target and Citizens’ Assembly) Bill if elected.

The proposed legislation would enshrine into law the three central demands of XR, which are:

  1. Tell the truth: Government must tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, working with other institutions to communicate the urgency for change.
  2. Act now: Government must act now to halt biodiversity loss and halt greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.
  3. Beyond politics: Government must create and be led by the decisions of a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.

Below is the full list of Labour candidates that have signed the #ThreeDemandsBill pledge.

  1. Monique Tamara Miller, Angus
  2. Bella Sankey, Arundel and South Downs
  3. Suzette Elizabeth Watson, Banbury
  4. Chloe Hopkins, Beverley and Holderness
  5. Liam Byrne, Birmingham Hodge Hill
  6. Paul Bidwell, Bracknell
  7. Tom Davies, Breckon and Radnorshire
  8. Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East
  9. Jess Barnard, Broadland
  10. Rosie Duffield, Canterbury
  11. Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North
  12. Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West
  13. Maria Carroll, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
  14. Ahmad Nawaz Wattoo, Carshalton and Wallington
  15. Dinah Mulholland, Ceredigion
  16. Penny Richards, Chelmsford
  17. Tina McKay, Colchester
  18. Thelma Walker, Colne Valley
  19. Rosalind Garton, Dundee East
  20. Jim Malone, Dundee West
  21. Sam Jordan, Eastleigh
  22. Andrew Slaughter, Hammersmith
  23. Tulip Siddiq, Hampstead and Kilburn
  24. Holly Kal-Weiss, Hertsmere
  25. Emma Dent Coad, Kensington and Chelsea
  26. Alex Sobel, Leeds North West
  27. Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield
  28. Kate Linnegar, North Swindon
  29. Angelian Gladys Antonia Laura Leatherbarrow, Romford
  30. Claire Ransom, Romsey and Southampton North
  31. Aston Line, Southend West
  32. Sarah Church, South Swindon
  33. Felicity Owen, St Austell and Newquay
  34. David Drew, Stroud
  35. Alan Mackenzie, The Cotswolds
  36. Dylan Harrison, The Wreckin
  37. Stella Creasy, Walthamstow
  38. Ibrahim Dogus, West Bromwich East
  39. Rosalind Bolger, Witney
  40. Jackie Schneider, Wimbledon
