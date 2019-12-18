Get ready for an all-out fight to protect our workers’ rights

The words of songwriter Joe Hill “don’t mourn, organise” may have been used countless times in these last few days, but they could not be closer to the current task at hand. When it comes to our defeat at the polls last week, reflection and analysis takes time, but fighting for the interests of working people cannot wait.

We must be on the offensive already. Labour members are hurting – myself included – but we should waste no time in picking ourselves up and getting on with the fight again because a lot more people are about to get a lot more hurt.

I cannot stress the urgency enough. Within days of the general election, the Prime Minister has already come after workers’ rights. We have heard that previous assurances to keep the UK in line with EU employment rights legislation are likely to be shelved. Boris Johnson also promised new laws to ban all-out transport strikes and block local councils’ ability to boycott particular companies – a demand made by union activists, particularly in relation to pensions divestment.

Johnson previously promised a “level playing field” for UK workers in line with EU legislation, back when he was seeking support of Labour MPs for his deal. He doesn’t need that now. With a majority, those areas previously ‘open to interpretation’ will be interpreted away from our interests.

Looking at the Tory manifesto, we can expect more of the same in the coming weeks and months. It boasts of the ‘Red Tape Challenge’ – an initiative launched a decade ago by the Tory-Lib Dem coalition government, designed to scale back workplace regulation to benefit business. They succeeded, in many ways; but they are not finished with us yet:

“Through our Red Tape Challenge, we will ensure that regulation is sensible and proportionate, and that we always consider the needs of small businesses when devising new rules, using our new freedom after Brexit to ensure that British rules work for British companies.”

So far, so vague. But we must be readying ourselves for this government to attempt to go even further than just rolling back EU employment regulation. If the UK is to become the low-wage, low-regulation tax haven of Boris’s dreams, that’s going to involve an assault on workers’ protections. Offering up the UK as a place to do business will be an easier sell with no European Works Councils, looser health and safety standards and a migrant workforce reticent with fear of deportation.

Solidarity with workplace struggles going forward is not just an important activity for socialists, it must become one of our main activities. Not every concern of working class people is in relation to their work, but it is the obvious place where our movement begins to build and rebuild relationships.

If you are not a member of a union, join. This is the best tool for finding which union is the most appropriate for you. And don’t just join – get active. The more visible and mobilised the unions are in workplaces, the more people will join and the stronger our movement will be.

Support union action. In any given week, there are strikes taking place. Please amplify them. Join picket lines. Send messages of support. Building confidence will help workers’ win and bolster our defence against further attacks on our rights.

Trade unions have called a demonstration in defence of the right to strike outside parliament on Thursday at 12.30pm. Please come and invite everyone you know.

Industrial action taking place soon: