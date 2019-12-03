Labour jumps up 8 points in London to secure 17 point lead

Labour has widened its lead in the capital to 17 points, gaining eight points apparently at the expense of the Lib Dems and other smaller parties according to a new poll by YouGov.

The poll, commissioned by Queen Mary University and revealed by the Evening Standard, shows Labour ahead on 47% – up eight points from the start of November, leaving the Tories trailing on 30%.

Gains for Labour appear to have come at the expense of Jo Swinson’s pro-Remain party, which has lost four points in the past month. The Lib Dems are now polling at 15% in London.

The Green Party also appear to have taken a hit in the recent poll. Sian Berry’s party is down one point since the beginning of November to just 4%.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party have seen a similar squeeze on their vote in the capital, having fallen three points to just 3%.

While the polling shows an increase for Labour, the 17-point lead still means the party is polling below the 54.5% vote share it secured in London in the 2017 general election.

The YouGov poll for Queen Mary University London surveyed 1,019 respondents, online between November 28th and December 2nd.