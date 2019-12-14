Home

Post-election survey: Labour’s election campaign and future leadership

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Share your thoughts on Labour’s general election campaign, when Jeremy Corbyn should stand down and who you would like to see become the next leader and deputy leader.

Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 3pm on Monday 16th December, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Labour / Weekly Survey / Jeremy Corbyn / General election 2019 / Leadership Election 2020 / Deputy Leadership Election 2020 /

